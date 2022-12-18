Pub of the Week: The Church House, Sheffield - quirky real ale pub that even has a set of working traffic lights

It was turned into licensed premises about 30 years ago. This was the era of locals being re-named and re-branded with (allegedly) whimsical names, and some might recall The Church House starting life as The Ferret and Trouser Leg. After that, it was The Priory, and then The Sanctuary, until along came the present owners who at last saw its potential, and gave it a loving and thorough make-over that is entirely sympathetic to many of the original features, but which added in a lot of oddball extras.
In fact, “quirky” is the word that could have been invented for this venue. Inside, it is a glorious journey through snugs and bars and larger open areas, with original brickwork, lancet windows and floorboards, all added features. How about the working traffic lights to the side of the main bar? The chandelier in the hallway by the main door, or the faux privet hedge running up the entrance stairs. Not to mention prints, posters, drawings, knick-knacks by the score, clocks and plates. It’s an interior of unrelated, but amusing clutter, delivering a slightly schizophrenic personality that is all its own. Seating ranges from good old sofas to bar stools, and there are some comfy tub armchairs – the tables are completed with flickering candles. It’s all sublimely daft.
We come to the bonuses – because you’ll discover some good real ales on offer, with Robinson’s and Dizzy Blond nearly always available. Apparently local breweries get their extra space at weekends, and the wine list is compact – and the prices aren’t eye-watering.
Church House, 4, St. James Street, Sheffield S1 2EW. Tel: 0114 2751832. Open seven days a week, from noon.