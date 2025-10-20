Siobahn Beaumont and her partner Lee Shaw picked up the keys in August 2024 and opened up nine weeks later, having worked their socks off to spruce the place up, design a menu and put pictures on the walls. The last time I went was ten years ago, and I recall it being a bit scrappy – sticky carpets/artex/battered brown moquette furniture – and the makeover’s changed not just the look but the feel of the place. It’s got handsome bones, and they’ve made the best of them: the striking panelling, comfortable padded banquettes and burnished wood floor in the lofty dining area with those extraordinary views over the Calder Valley and beyond – you’re 750 feet up here and the vista really is jaw-dropping. There’s an attractive decked patio at the side, and seats out front – I can’t think of a better place to take a pint and a sarnie on a good day.