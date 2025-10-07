1 . ASK Italian

ASK Italian has a free pizza offer which is available every Wednesday from October 1 to October 22, between 2pm and 5pm. To claim, customers must visit the ASK Italian website every Monday and download a code. The pizzas available include its Classic and Prima range. ASK Italian is also offering a free Sticky Coffee pudding to ASK Perks members this month. | WD Stock Photos - stock.adobe.com