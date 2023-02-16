There has been a much-appreciated resurgence and revitalisation of old refreshment facilities at Yorkshire stations in the last decade, with neglected rooms rediscovered and sensitively refurbished and then given a whole new sense of purpose. Several sleeping beauties have been given the kiss of life, Harrogate, Sheffield and York among them, and their little sister in Doncaster. They all have one thing in common – they are all splendid architectural gems. And here, a room that somehow survived the station’s makeover back in the Thirties gleams like a good deed in a naughty world. It’s all green and cream tiles, a place which – probably – functioned as a first class or ladies’ waiting room. There’s an L-shaped small bar, a little nook opposite, with a couple of tables, and several ledges across the way, where you can sit on stools, and plug in your laptop or recharge your phone. That’s it. You can just about swing a cat. This isn’t cramped, its cosy, the size of a compact parlour. There is also a dedicated seating area outside.
The speciality here is the ales on offer, which change almost daily. The other day there were two favourites, Vacation’s Naughty and Nice (at a stonking 5.5 per cent) and Milestone’s Sherwood, at a more restrained 3.9 per cent. Both were superbly kept. The management know their customers, and their beers, and they are also super-friendly.
Food is limited – pies and snacks – and while there are wines and spirits, this is a place for the beer connoisseur. Above the dado-rail the walls are full of railway memorabilia, harking back to the great days of when they city was still one of Britain’s significant locomotive centres. You can be a regular, or you can be just en route, but this truly is a little gem.
The Draughtsman, Platform 3A, Doncaster Station, DN 1 1PE. 07999 87466