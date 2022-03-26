Rack of Lamb

Serves 4

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 21-22 minutes

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 x300g (10oz) French trimmed racks of lamb

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons runny honey

15g (1/2oz) fresh dill, chopped

25g (1oz) fresh parsley, chopped

25g (1oz) fresh mint, chopped

Salad

500g (1lb 2oz) small anya potatoes, scrubbed, halved or thickly sliced depending on size

150g (5oz) frozen peas, or shelled weight of fresh peas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 fennel bulb, very thinly sliced

40g (11/2oz) butter

150g (5oz) blackberries

50g (2oz) rocket leaves

Blackberry gravy

150g (5oz) blackberries

1 tablespoon blackberry or red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard

2 teaspoons runny honey

250ml (8fl oz) lamb stock

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan) Gas 6. Heat the oil in a frying pan, season the fat on the lamb with salt and pepper then fry, fat side downwards in the pan for 4-5 minutes until golden.

2. Add the lamb and pan juices to a roasting tin and spread the fat with the honey. Roast for 15 minutes. Mix the herbs together then spoon 2 tablespoons into a bowl for the sauce, sprinkle half the remaining herbs over the lamb, keep the rest for the salad. Roast the lamb for 5 more minutes.

3. Meanwhile cook the potatoes in a saucepan of boiling water for 15 minutes until just tender, adding the peas for the last 5 minutes.

4. Transfer the lamb to a serving plate, cover with foil and leave to rest for 5 minutes. To make the sauce, add the blackberries, vinegar, mustard, honey and stock to the roasting tin. Bring to the boil, scraping up the pan juices and mashing some of the blackberries to release their juice. Boil for 2 minutes then add the reserved 2 tablespoons of chopped herbs and a little extra salt and pepper to taste. .

5. Drain the potatoes and peas, dry the pan and heat the oil then gently fry the fennel for 2-3 minutes until just softened. Add the butter, the cooked potatoes and peas, and toss together in the butter. Add the blackberries, rocket and remaining chopped herbs with a extra salt and pepper and toss together.

6. Spoon the salad into a serving bowl. Reheat the sauce if needed and pour into a jug. Transfer the lamb to a chopping board and cut into cutlets, serve with the salad and sauce.

Cook’s tip