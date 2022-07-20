Former Masterchef The Professionals contestant Reece Elliott opened the doors of Raffina by Reece Elliott on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in March.

The 24-year-old, who was born and bred in the city, described opening up his new venture as an “absolute dream come true.”

But on Monday it was announced across the restaurant’s social media accounts that the venue is closing down with immediate effect.

Inside Raffina by Reece Elliott

In his statement, Reece said: “We wanted to let you know that Raffina by Reece Elliott is closing from today.

“Since opening the restaurant, there have been many significant challenges. Staffing levels in the hospitality sector post-covid have been incredibly difficult to maintain.

"We have suffered significant building maintenance issues, including two separate burst pipes leading to closure for flooding.

"However, the current inflationary pressures are pushing food and energy costs to unsustainable levels, and we cannot deliver what we hoped."

Reece Elliott

Reece added: “The team has been superb and created fantastic food; unfortunately, it is just not the right time or place for this concept.”

He thanked everyone for their support and added that the Raffina Cafe & Deli at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge, will continue to operate and goes from ‘strength to strength’.

Reece impressed judges on the BBC TV show Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020, having previously scooped second place in Junior Masterchef of Great Britain aged just 19.

He wowed the panellists with his expertise and showcased his talent for creating refined culinary masterpieces.

Shortly after opening, Reece said he was excited to see the restaurant become a reality and added the venue was in the ‘perfect location’ on Ecclesall Road and just up from Endcliffe Park.