One of the many benefits of living in a vibrant, ethnically diverse country is the positive effect it has on our food. I’m old enough to remember the days when your only options if you wanted to try something new and exotic was to go for an Italian, Indian or a Chinese. That is apart from a fancy French restaurant if there was one anywhere near where you lived.

For decades, the British culinary scene was about as bright as the weather. Now, thankfully, it’s a different story. You can take a stroll through our big towns and cities and sample flavours from around the world. The past 25 years has seen a transformation of our culinary landscape and Thai food was at its vanguard.

This welcome foodie revolution was fuelled, at least in part, by inquisitive travellers enjoying Thailand’s myriad aromatic flavours (there’s nothing beige or boring about a Thai curry) and seeking them out on their return to Blighty. It led to a flurry of Thai restaurants popping up all over the country, with Leeds one of many hotspots.

Rambuttri restaurant Munro House, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Rambuttri is the latest to join their ranks. Its executive chef is Komgree Santatkollakarn (or Guy as he’s popularly known), who owns and runs six Thai restaurants in Harrogate, York and Leeds.

His new venture occupies a ground floor space in Munro House, an impressive Victorian building that has been everything from a paper mill to a clothing warehouse, a short walk from Leeds Playhouse and next door to Sarto (a very good Italian restaurant).

With Rambuttri, named after a street in Thailand, where Guy grew up, he has gone a bit upmarket.

The view, out towards Leeds Bus Station’s forecourt might not be the city’s finest, but it’s inside that counts and here the emphasis is on luxury and comfort – think plush upholstery and textured walls with a nod to Thai history and culture.

Miang Moo Grop: Crispy pork belly served in pancakes with cucumber, spring onions & spicy Hoisin sauce. Picture By James Hardisty.

The centrepiece, a cascading chandelier evocative of Thailand’s golden temples, certainly catches your eye. It’s the right side of bling, if such a thing exists.

Whenever I hear that a new restaurant has opened these days I’m torn between wishing them good luck and wondering how long they will last. As with all things, even the best restaurants have a shelf life, but I’m hard pushed to think of a more challenging time for the hospitality sector.

It’s a bit like being captain of a leaking ship in shark-infested waters and then you cut your finger. Yet, in spite of all the slings and arrows people keep taking the plunge and those that do deserve our support.

With this in mind, and my curiosity piqued, I headed there one Sunday evening recently. This can be a strange time in restaurantland even in a bustling metropolis like Leeds and so it proved, with just a couple of other tables taken when we were there.

Jaw Rang Goong: Whole prawns in Southern-style curry with coconut milk, fresh turmeric, lemongrass & chilli. Picture By James Hardisty

Never mind, you don’t need a place to be heaving to have a good time, especially when there’s food to be devoured.

And they do food rather well at Rambuttri. Rather than following the much-trodden street food path, Guy and his team have gone down a slightly different road.

Yes, there’s the usual crowd-pleasers like Pad Thai and Green Curry, but the menu, which roughly divides into small plates and mains, also has plenty of intriguing, leftfield dishes to keep inquisitive diners happy.

We opted to share a couple of small plates to start.

Rambuttri restaurant Munro House, Leeds. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

First up was Gai Tod Hat Yai, Thai southern-style fried chicken with coriander seeds, garlic and crispy shallots, and then Miang Moo Grop, crispy pork belly served in pancakes with cucumber, spring onions and a spicy Hoisin sauce. Both sounded enticing on the page and were just as good to eat.

If the small plates went down well, the main courses raised the bar another notch. Thai food isn’t for the faint hearted but both dishes had layers of flavour and spice, so you noticed the unmistakable chilli heat but it left your lips tingling rather making you want to down half a pint of milk.

The Jaw Rang Goong, whole prawns expertly cooked in a southern-style curry with coconut milk, fresh turmeric, lemongrass and chilli, was a heady rollercoaster of aromatic flavours.

The star of the show, though, was the Rambuttri ox cheek curry. I’m like a moth to a lightbulb whenever I see ox cheeks on a menu. Add the word “curry” and I’m there at the front of the queue.

The test with cheeks of any kind (stop sniggering at the back) is whether you can eat them with a spoon and I’m pleased to say these passed the spoon test with flying colours.

Add to it a sauce that’s rich, unctuous, creamy and spicy all at the same time and frankly you’ve got food nirvana. The steamed and fried rice accompaniments carried, like everything else, an expert touch.

We finished by sharing a Sang Kaya Maprow, coconut creme brulee. I’m not normally a big fan of Thai desserts which I tend to find a bit underwhelming, but this had texture and flavour without being too sweet, the doom of many a pudding.

The service here is good. The young front of house team is friendly and polite and their enthusiasm is both endearing and infectious. The bill for two, including four glasses of wine, came in at £120.89, which I’d say is par for the course these days.

In an interview during the summer with the Yorkshire Evening Post, Guy, who opened his first restaurant 13 years ago having worked his way up from a kitchen porter to chef, said the concept behind Rambuttri was to bring dishes not usually found in Thai restaurants to the city.

Well, I’d say he’s done that with aplomb.

Welcome 4/5

Food 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Prices 4/5