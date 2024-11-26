Wakefield’s legendary Redbeck Motel and Cafe has been open 24 hours a day for almost five decades . It didn’t even have a lock on the door until the pandemic hit when hospitality venues were temporarily forced to close. Now Redbeck - which has hosted the likes of Diana Ross, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones - faces complete closure with developers planning to buy the land to build houses.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer, Yorkshire Choice Homes, submitted proposals to build 90 houses on the site.

Yorkshire Choice Homes wants to create a social history of the venue and they suggested new streets would be named after it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an uncertain future, we sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to have dinner at the cafe inside Redbeck Motel.

The 'family restaurant' even has a children's play area

The blue and white facade is strangely clean considering the amount of traffic passing by each day.

Yet Redbeck Motel is as modest as it comes. It conveniently lies on Doncaster Road, the gateway to Crofton Village, connecting West with South Yorkshire.

It has become a destination in its own right, built in 1967 the same year the Batley Variety Club opened. Redbeck Motel looks to be facing a similar destiny to the much-loved Variety Club as it faces closure with no viable alternative when the current owner retires according to staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Variety Club became the Frontier but in recent times that closed and the building became a gym due to the changing landscape of commercial entertainment, similar to the hospitality industry.

The iconic interior which is well-kept and 'extraordinarily clean' for a roadside cafe

I took my mum and kids to Redbeck for a quick after-school meal.

As you walk in, it’s set out in a spacious canteen setting with a bar area, coffee lounge and the main food and drink area. The first thing I noticed was how immaculately clean it is. It may be a cheap and cheerful joint but it is certainly tended to with love.

The 1970s interior adds to the ambience of being transported into the past with the prices in keeping with my childhood rather than today’s astronomical price rises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The famous Special Breakfast is served all day which is a large Full English served with chips. Most of the mains are served with chips and a free pudding. It felt like we were ordering at a roadside diner like we’ve seen in the movies.

Panni Loh with her daughter and reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin

The menu also has a range of hot and cold sandwiches, pies, jacket potatoes and kids meals. Our family, full of fussy eaters, all had options to choose from.

For myself and two kids it cost under £20 including drinks which is unheard of in this day and age. After ordering at the counter we barely had time to sit down because the food was ready. Much to my relief with a hungry clan.

We then sat down to eat. The salad garnish was fresh, the jacket potato was huge, and so was the plate of chips as well as the plate of chips, egg and peas. They looked and tasted like the best school dinners. Sadly we didn’t have room for a pudding but it really is like having a school dinner prepared for a grown up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s nothing inside which shows off the rich history of Redbeck which Wakefield Civic Society describes as being of “‘literary significance” to the district.

Service is efficient and fast

Almost two hundred people have written objections to the proposed development on Wakefield Council’s online planning portal.

One objector said: “I’ve been going to the Redbeck for over 40 years. It’s the best food in the area. Leave it alone. It’s a national treasure.”

Another resident opposed to the scheme said: “The Redbeck is a historical part of our heritage. It’s been there for years and is dearly loved by the people of Wakefield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad