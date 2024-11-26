Redbeck Motel: I went to the ‘national treasure’ which is facing closure to find out why it stood the test of time - until now
The developer, Yorkshire Choice Homes, submitted proposals to build 90 houses on the site.
Yorkshire Choice Homes wants to create a social history of the venue and they suggested new streets would be named after it.
With an uncertain future, we sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin to have dinner at the cafe inside Redbeck Motel.
The blue and white facade is strangely clean considering the amount of traffic passing by each day.
Yet Redbeck Motel is as modest as it comes. It conveniently lies on Doncaster Road, the gateway to Crofton Village, connecting West with South Yorkshire.
It has become a destination in its own right, built in 1967 the same year the Batley Variety Club opened. Redbeck Motel looks to be facing a similar destiny to the much-loved Variety Club as it faces closure with no viable alternative when the current owner retires according to staff.
The Variety Club became the Frontier but in recent times that closed and the building became a gym due to the changing landscape of commercial entertainment, similar to the hospitality industry.
I took my mum and kids to Redbeck for a quick after-school meal.
As you walk in, it’s set out in a spacious canteen setting with a bar area, coffee lounge and the main food and drink area. The first thing I noticed was how immaculately clean it is. It may be a cheap and cheerful joint but it is certainly tended to with love.
The 1970s interior adds to the ambience of being transported into the past with the prices in keeping with my childhood rather than today’s astronomical price rises.
The famous Special Breakfast is served all day which is a large Full English served with chips. Most of the mains are served with chips and a free pudding. It felt like we were ordering at a roadside diner like we’ve seen in the movies.
The menu also has a range of hot and cold sandwiches, pies, jacket potatoes and kids meals. Our family, full of fussy eaters, all had options to choose from.
For myself and two kids it cost under £20 including drinks which is unheard of in this day and age. After ordering at the counter we barely had time to sit down because the food was ready. Much to my relief with a hungry clan.
We then sat down to eat. The salad garnish was fresh, the jacket potato was huge, and so was the plate of chips as well as the plate of chips, egg and peas. They looked and tasted like the best school dinners. Sadly we didn’t have room for a pudding but it really is like having a school dinner prepared for a grown up.
There’s nothing inside which shows off the rich history of Redbeck which Wakefield Civic Society describes as being of “‘literary significance” to the district.
Almost two hundred people have written objections to the proposed development on Wakefield Council’s online planning portal.
One objector said: “I’ve been going to the Redbeck for over 40 years. It’s the best food in the area. Leave it alone. It’s a national treasure.”
Another resident opposed to the scheme said: “The Redbeck is a historical part of our heritage. It’s been there for years and is dearly loved by the people of Wakefield.”
The richness of this Yorkshire ‘institution’ is not purely down to the books, TV shows and media Redbeck has featured in, it is the memories made in this affordable and welcoming space. With some of the staff from the early years still remaining, it really is an end of an era for all involved.
