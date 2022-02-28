Yorkshire restaurant a hit with Rocky star Sylvester Stallone celebrates more than 25 years in business

Ecclesall Road has seen a lot of changes over the past quarter of a century but one thing that has remained a constant is the passion for good food and drink of Maurizio Mori.

His restaurant Nonnas - which was first unveiled in 1996 - has grown from humble beginnings to become an institution in the city, winning many awards and also becoming a popular place with the rich and famous.

Hollywood ‘A' lister Sylvester Stallone even popped in for a meal after appearing for a talk at Sheffield City Hall in January 2015 – and loved it so much he stayed until the early hours!

Sylvester Stallone during his visit to Nonnas.

Lockdown measures meant Nonnas staff and customers were unable to mark their 25th year anniversary in 2021 – so they took the decision to move it to this year.

They are due to host a visit from Sheffield Lord Mayor Councilllor Gail Smith on Wednesday, March 30, who will help them to celebrate the milestone.

Maurizio also wanted to publicly say a big ‘thank you' to the customers that have showed the restaurant continued support, in particular over the last two years, which have been particularly tough during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "It has been a privilege to be able to develop such a unique business over the years. I have always striven to do something different and bring the flavour and style of our Tuscan homeland to Sheffield and give it a Nonnas twist.

Maurizio Mori (front row, fourth from left) and Stefano Buralli (front row - sixth from left) with the Nonnas staff celebrate their 25 years in business.

"But I could never have done it without the amazing support of both customers and staff. A lot of people have tried to copy us over the years but there really is only one Nonnas originale here on Ecclesall Road.

"I still have as much passion now as I ever did so there's definitely another 25 years in us yet!"

Starstruck diners were wowed when actor Sylvester Stallone turned up unannounced at the venue following his appearance at the City Hall several years ago.

He reportedly stayed until the early hours and posed for pictures with staff.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United footballers have also been known to stop by over the years to enjoy the food, drink and atmosphere.

Nonnas has also won many awards over the years including the coveted “best Italian business” at the renowned English Italian Awards.

It also holds an AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence and have an AA Notable Wine List.

One of the restaurant’s proudest achievements has been partnering with the De Angelis family in earthquake hit Amatrice in Italy.

Nonnas staff and customers raised thousands of pounds to help them rebuild their lives and their cheese business after the 2016 disaster which left 299 people dead and 400 injured.

Nonnas - which also has Maurizio's childhood friend Stefano Buralli as its long-standing general manager - prides itself in a mixture of tradition, innovation and consistent quality of service.

The restaurant also now sell the celebrated Caffe New York blend of coffee that is imported directly from the Tuscan coffee bar which originally opened in Montecatini in the 1930s.