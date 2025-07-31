Revealed: The best and worst places in Yorkshire & Humber for food hygiene ratings as region claims fifth spot in the national rankings

The towns and cities across Yorkshire and Humberside that score highest and lowest for their food hygiene ratings have been revealed, thanks to a report from online training provider High Speed Training, marking 15 years since the introduction of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

Rotherham , ranked 1st in Yorkshire and Humberside, has the highest rating of 4.78, decrease of 0.03 from 2024.

, ranked 1st in Yorkshire and Humberside, has the highest rating of 4.78, decrease of 0.03 from 2024. Doncaster , ranked 13th, has the lowest rating of 4.33. The change in rating from 2024 was a decrease of 0.07.

, ranked 13th, has the lowest rating of 4.33. The change in rating from 2024 was a decrease of 0.07. Barnsley (ranked 4th) and Halifax (ranked 10th) had the biggest improvement in ranking, both moving up 4 positions from their 2024 ranks of 8th and 14th respectively.

(ranked 4th) and (ranked 10th) had the biggest improvement in ranking, both moving up 4 positions from their 2024 ranks of 8th and 14th respectively. York , which is now ranked 8th in the region, had the biggest drop in ranking, moving down 3 positions from its 2024 rank of 5th, losing 0.11 from their rating.

, which is now ranked 8th in the region, had the biggest drop in ranking, moving down 3 positions from its 2024 rank of 5th, losing 0.11 from their rating. Ranked 10th, Halifax had the biggest improvement in average rating with an increase of 0.19. Its average rating in 2024 was 4.20.

had the biggest improvement in average rating with an increase of 0.19. Its average rating in 2024 was 4.20. Across the region, there were 21,098 premises analysed. This is an increase of 47 from 2024.

18.0% of takeaways and sandwich shops in Yorkshire and Humberside scored a 0, 1, 2, or 3.

Across the region, 21 premises scored a 0 and 280 premises scored a 1.

The total number of premises scoring a 0, 1, 2, or 3 was 2,166.

89.7% of all premises in Yorkshire and Humberside scored a 4 or a 5.

91.2% of restaurants, cafes, and canteens in the region scored a 4 or a 5.

Overall region change: 2025: 4.58 - 2024: 4.57

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 240,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, found that in Yorkshire and Humberside, the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.58 from 21,098 premises, which places the region 5th in the national rankings.

A similar report run in 2024 by High Speed Training calculated Yorkshire and Humberside’s score at 4.57, showing that food hygiene standards have improved across the region in recent years.

The top spot in the region was taken by Rotherham with an average rating of 4.78, a position they also held in 2024.

The biggest improver in the region was Halifax, who increased their rating by an impressive 0.19 from 2024. This also saw them climb 4 places in the rankings, as did Barnsley.

The biggest decrease in average rating was seen in York, which dropped by 0.11, falling to 8th in the region’s rankings. The lowest-rated town in the region was Doncaster with an average score of 4.33.

High Speed Training’s report also found that 18.0% of takeaways across the region scored 3 or below for their food hygiene rating, whilst 89.7% of all businesses scored a 4 or a 5, including 91% of restaurants.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that was launched in 2010. It replaced a number of regional schemes, with the aim of providing hygiene information clearly and more effectively across the UK. Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance. In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Paul Turner CEnvH, MCIEH, an Environmental Health Officer for North Yorkshire Council, said: “Since its inception 15 years ago, the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme has played a pivotal role in improving standards across the UK. It has been incredibly successful in allowing local authorities and EHOs to effectively engage with both businesses and consumers to communicate important messages around food hygiene and safety.

“Prior to the launch, a number of regional ‘Scores on the Doors’ schemes existed that, though they were effective, didn’t easily allow for national comparison and benchmarking. A national standard means greater consistency for businesses and provides the public easy access to this vital information.

“However, we would welcome some updates to the FHRS to make it more suitable for the current landscape, which relies heavily on food delivery apps and aggregators. We would like to see this information displayed more prominently across these apps, perhaps with a traffic light system for easy identification.

“We are also always pushing to make the display of food hygiene ratings in England mandatory, as it is in Wales and Northern Ireland, to ensure that consumers have all the information they need to make informed choices about where to spend their hard-earned money.”

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training comments: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses, and to the customers who use them. 15 years have passed since the launch of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, and its place in the industry is as vital as ever. These ratings are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates, and we urge businesses and customers to take them seriously.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2024. This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”