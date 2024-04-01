Chef, Varun Khanna, originally from Bradford, has returned to Yorkshire after having worked at the Restaurant Sat Bains, classed as a world famous establishment which has been awarded two Michelin stars.

Mr Khanna started his culinary career at the age of 16 at a local cafe in Halifax. His first job was where he discovered his passion for cooking.

He has now opened his own kitchen at Rhubarb right in the heart of Harrogate, located above Sukhothai on Cheltenham Crescent.

Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)

He now provides a culinary experience where ingredients are locally sourced to show off Yorkshire’s best produce.

The restaurant, which opened in February 2024, serves modern British food; it offers a tasting menu for £79, a three-course set lunch for £29 and an a la carte menu that includes courses such as Crab Curry for starters at £14, Herb Fed Chicken Breast for mains at £20 and Frozen Passion Fruit Crème Brûlée for dessert at £9.

It was most recently a bar called The Rooftop that was open for two days before closing down in August 2023 and before that the site was Sampsons, HG1 Grill, World Bar and Le Bistrot Pierre.