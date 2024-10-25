Comedian Ricky Gervais visited the Yorkshire distillery which makes his vodka earlier this week to surprise the team which makes his Dutch Barn Vodka.

Gervais is best known for his roles in The Office, After Life and Derek.

He became co-owner of Ellers Farm Distillery in November 2023 with a commitment to working with a sustainable spirits business. Ellers Farm Distillery also produces liqueurs, gins and English single malt whisky.

Gervais said: “I’d been looking to invest in eco-friendly businesses for a while and as soon as I found Dutch Barn I wanted in! I love the planet and I love a drink so it was the perfect combination.

“On a serious note Dutch Barn really is a quality product. I love the fact that it’s done differently and I can’t wait to let everyone know about it.

Ricky Gervais with the team at Ellers Farm Distillery | Ellers Farm Distillery

“The exciting part for me is that I’ve been promised that I can try to make it a global brand in my own way. Something I can’t help but think they will regret.”

Ellers Farm was formed in 2021 and has been carbon neutral since the beginning and in September 2023 became certified B Corp.

Dutch Barn Vodka is bottled in brown glass bottles which use a higher percentage of recycled glass and are made in Yorkshire, cutting down transport emissions.

The vodka is made from 100 per cent British apples the team planted 2.5 acres of apple trees in the adjacent fields to positively impact nature around the distillery.

Chris Fraser, founder and chairman of Ellers Farm Distillery, said “With so many hollow celebrity cash-for-face brand endorsement deals out there we are really pleased to have forged an authentic partnership with Ricky involving both investment and creative leadership.