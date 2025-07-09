Roast dinner summer sale at Hull restaurant

Diners in Hull looking to enjoy a cut-price Sunday roast can head to Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill where they can tuck into a fabulous main course for half the price!

Available at the famed chef’s Ferensway restaurant until 31 August, anyone who fancies a meal that’s been devised by the renowned restaurateur, will be able to do so for just 50 per cent of the normal price*.

Already a popular venue for enjoying a Sunday roast in Hull, guests can choose either a roast loin of pork, roast chicken breast or roast sirloin of beef. Or if they can't choose just one, they will be able to enjoy Marco's Mixed Roast and savour all three meats.

Jack Dennett, food and beverage manager said: “As a specialist steakhouse it comes as little surprise that we’ve gained a reputation for serving one of the best Sunday roasts in Hull.

“Tucking into a Sunday lunch with family and friends is also a classic staple British tradition that simple cannot be ignored, especially with Marco’s passion for classic and fuss-free cuisine.

“Meanwhile, paying only half the price makes it even more appealing and we look forward to welcoming guests both old and new!”

For further information please visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/hull/restaurant-deals/sunday-roast

