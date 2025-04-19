Rohit Ghai: 'This is how you can add a dash of fine-dining quality to your home-cooked curries'
Mangalore fish curry
Mangalorean fish curry is known as ‘Meen Gassi’ and is traditionally made with sweet coconut and tamarind, as well as hot chilli.
Ingredients
(Serves 2-3)
500g stone bass fish
200g onion, very finely chopped
4 green chillies, slit
70g coconut milk
Oil, as required
2tbsp coriander powder
1tbsp red chilli powder
25g tamarind, soaked in warm water
1tbsp turmeric powder
10-15 curry leaves
Salt, to taste
Method
1. Marinate the fish: coat the fish with salt and turmeric, then set aside.
2. Extract juice from the soaked tamarind and keep aside.
3. To prepare the sauce, heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Sauté onions and chillies until golden brown. Stir in red chilli powder, coriander powder, and turmeric powder. Cook for 1 minute. Add tamarind juice and ¾ cup water (or fish stock for more flavour). Boil for 4-5 minutes.
4. To cook the fish: Gently add the marinated fish pieces to the simmering curry in a single layer. Do not stir immediately to prevent breaking the fish. Let it cook undisturbed for 3–4 minutes on medium-low heat. Then, carefully turn the pieces using a spoon or by gently shaking the pan. Allow the fish to cook for another 3–5 minutes, depending on the thickness, until it turns opaque and flakes easily. Avoid overcooking, as the fish should remain tender.
If opting for the pan-seared method, heat a little oil in a separate pan over medium heat. Sear the marinated fish for 2–3 minutes per side until golden brown. Once done, gently place the seared fish into the prepared sauce and let it sit for a minute to absorb the flavours before serving.
5. Reduce the heat and stir in coconut milk and curry leaves. Simmer for 1 minute, then remove from heat.
6. Serve hot with plain rice or tawa roti, garnished with fried curry leaves and whole red chillies.
Hispi cabbage with sesame-spiced yoghurt
Give restaurant-classic hispi cabbage an Indian twist with spices. Chef Rohit Ghai serves this dish up in his new restaurant Vatavaran in London.
Ingredients
(Serves 2-3 as a side dish)
1 x hispi cabbage
For the glaze:
100g fresh coriander, roughly chopped
15g mint leaves
10 garlic cloves
2tbsp lime juice
1tbsp coarse black pepper
4 green chillies (adjust to taste)
1tbsp balsamic vinegar
100ml olive oil
Salt, to taste
For the sesame-spiced yoghurt:
8-10 fried garlic cloves, finely chopped or mashed
1tsp dried mint
2tbsp sesame paste
50g yoghurt
1tsp garam masala
Salt, to taste
Method
1. Make the sesame-spiced yoghurt: mix all ingredients in a bowl, adjust seasoning to personal preference, and refrigerate until needed.
2. Make the glaze: blend all ingredients into a fine, thick paste. Adjust spice level by increasing or reducing green chillies.
3. Preheat the oven to 180°C or heat a barbecue.
4. Bring a pot of water to a boil, add salt, and blanch the Hispi cabbage for 30 seconds.
5. Transfer to ice-cold water to stop cooking, then drain on a kitchen towel and cut into four wedges, keeping the core intact
6. Cook the cabbage: If using a frying pan (rather than grill), heat it until hot but not smoking. Sear the cabbage wedges cut-side down for 6-8 minutes until golden and charred. Flip and cook for another 6-8 minutes.
7. Apply the glaze and transfer to a baking tray, cut-side up. Roast in the oven for 6-8 minutes until the stalks are tender
8. Serve hot with sesame-spiced yoghurt.
Butter chicken
One of Britain’s most beloved Indian dishes, butter chicken originated in Delhi in the 1950s. Also known as Murgh Makhani, it’s all about the unctuous, buttery tomato-base sauce.
Ingredients
(Serves 2-3)
For the chicken marinade:
8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut in two)
100g yoghurt
15g Kashmiri red chilli powder
1tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1tbsp mustard oil
1tsp dried kasoori methi
1tbsp lime juice
½tsp garam masala
Salt, to taste
For the sauce:
2kg fresh or canned chopped tomatoes
2tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
2tsp table salt
2 bay leaves
4-5 green cardamom pods
4 peppercorns
1tbsp cumin seeds
2 blades mace
3tbsp rapeseed or vegetable oil
50g roughly chopped ginger
8-10 garlic cloves
3-4 whole green chillies
2tbsp dried fenugreek leaves
1tsp garam masala
50ml honey (if needed)
50ml double cream
50g unsalted butter
Julienned ginger and chopped fresh coriander, for garnish
Method
1. Marinate chicken with ginger-garlic paste, salt, and lime juice. Then, apply a second marinade of yoghurt, Kashmiri chilli powder, garam masala, kasoori methi, mustard oil, and salt. Refrigerate for at least 3-4 hours.
2. Grill the marinated chicken in a tandoor or preheated oven at 200°C for 15-20 minutes until cooked through.
3. To prepare the sauce, heat oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add cumin seeds and whole spices, allowing them to crackle for a minute. Add garlic, ginger, and green chillies. Cook briefly before adding the tomatoes.
4. Simmer for 45 minutes with a loosely covered lid.
5. Stir in Kashmiri chilli powder and salt. Let cool slightly before blending into a smooth sauce.
6. Combine and serve: Reheat the sauce and add the cooked chicken.
7. Check seasoning. If too sour, add honey to balance the flavours.
8. Finish with cream, butter, garam masala, and fenugreek leaves. Garnish with julienned ginger and fresh coriander. Serve with naan, roti, or paratha.
