Love Yorkshire Coast has announced its list of the most popular spots in the Yorkshire Coast for the perfect Valentine’s Day meal.

The Marine Hotel, Whitby

With a stunning backdrop of the Whitby quayside, this hotel offers spectacular views of the historic seaside resort as well as delicious food for you and your special someone.

Whitby beach. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

The menu includes a variety of dishes whether you’re in the mood for seafood, you can enjoy lobster, or whether you’re in the mood for a classic steak, this romantic place has got you sorted.

Ship Inn, Sewerby

Here you can enjoy mouth-watering meals including stuffed chicken parcel stuffed with leeks and cream cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and placed on bacon encrusted asparagus with garlic and rosemary potatoes.

This menu will be featured on Saturday, February 12 and will also include a Valentine’s Day drink on arrival.

Saltwater, Scarborough

This beautiful bistro offers breath-taking views of Scarborough’s North Bay beach as well as a romantic dinner for two by the sea.

The menu is vegetarian and vegan friendly on request and caters to all meat eaters too.

Bryherstones, Cloughton

This country pub has it all, the atmosphere, open fires, cosy nooks and real ales for a more relaxing, stress-free Valentine’s Day meal.

All of their ingredients come from local suppliers, including fresh fish from Denis Crooks in Whitby and fruit and vegetables from Harewood Dale.

Seabirds, Flamborough

This is the perfect place for a couple of meat lovers as the menu includes succulent steaks from the local butcher.

Another option is a 8oz steak and rossini served on a homemade en croute topped with pate and drizzled with a red wine and mushroom sauce.

The place also offers incredible views of the Flamborough coastline.

The Piebald Inn, Hunmanby

Emulate the scene from Lady and the Tramp but instead of spaghetti and meatballs, why not try sharing a hearty homemade pie?

There are cosy fires to cuddle up to and you can choose from a variety of 50 pies, and if you are still hungry for more, there are also delicious pudding options.

Victoria Hotel, Robin Hoods Bay

Try the chef’s signature dish ‘Swan Profiteroles’ filled with chantilly cream and smothered with warm chocolate sauce.

The Valentine’s Day three-course meal will be served from Friday, February 11 to February 14.

Fisherman’s Wife, Whitby

Calling all seafood lovers, this is the place for you.

Fisherman’s Wife serves only the best locally sourced fresh seafood and local produce with gorgeous views of the beach and harbour. You might even spot a dolphin swimming in the bay too.

Dunedin Country House, Patrington

Treat yourself and your loved one to a romantic afternoon at this country house on Sunday February 13.