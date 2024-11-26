Ropergate was once a quiet untouched street in Pontefract but now it has become a popular “date night street,” according to the owner of a one-of-a-kind cocktail bar. We sent our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin on a date with her mate to try out Iron Dram Moonshine Lounge & Cocktail Bar.

It is believed to be the only dedicated Moonshine lounge in the UK and, you certainly wouldn’t expect it in Pontefract.

An often forgotten market town in West Yorkshire synonymous with a boozy bargain night out of cheesy pop music and karaoke. It’s often dubbed “Ponte- Carlo” a tongue-in-cheek description by revellers.

Ropergate, however, has seen a huge transformation over the past three years with this Moonshine bar at the helm.

What is Moonshine? I hear you ask.

“It comes from the prohibition era when whiskey had to be made quickly, distilled at night, and put in jars rather than in barrels,” said owner Terrianne Wilson.

Moonshine is a spirit similar to Whiskey that you can drink neat or as part of a cocktail or as a mixer.

Terrianne set up the bar three years ago with her husband.

The 32-year-old has helped to breathe life back into this corner of the town centre.

Ropergate is now home to several higher-end bars perfect for dates as well as now being renowned for the latest bar crawl to hit West Yorkshire - Ropergate Run.

Leeds has the Otley Run at the heart of student ville in Headingley, Wakefield has Westgate Run and now Pontefract has the Ropergate Run.

My friend Vic and I popped in after work to try the cocktail and mocktail menu.

The bar features touches of trendy brickwork, nods to the gangsters infamous during the Moonshine era, a flower wall and stylish bathrooms. All with country music playing in the background.

At first, Pomfretians had been asking for baby Guinness and cheap shots but Terrianne has managed to win over the locals.

She said: “Moonshine is so nice it’s easy to drink neat.”

The bar has a range of flavours of Moonshine which taste like an adult’s answer to a liquid candy store.

Cocktail Menu

We tried The Grinch – high-proof Moonshine, crème de menthe, white chocolate syrup, cream, and chocolate sauce, a Toffee Coffee Moontini their answer to an espresso martini, and a mocktail version called the Coffee Caramel Cream – espresso, caramel, and cream.

I also tried Sober August which consists of pineapple, cranberry, grenadine, lime, and lemonade. It was super refreshing and served as a palette cleanser.

The Grinch was like drinking melted mint chocolate chip ice cream with an alcoholic kick - a perfect dessert and sweeter than a good date.