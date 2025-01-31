The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gorgeous village north of Yorkshire once boasted two award-winning pubs; the Blackwell Ox somehow managed to get the pub turned into housing, while the Rose and Crown, once the icon of the gastro-pub back in the day, passed through several hands, including an admiral campaign from the local community to keep it open.

Fast forward to November 2024, and the Rose and Crown has reopened.

It is now in the hugely capable hands of publicans Malcolm and Eileen Goodwin, who previously ran Plonkers in York for over 30 years until 2022 and were York royalty with their experience.

The Rose and Crown in Sutton-on-the-Forest

They have an astonishing reputation, but what convinced them to take over the pub? I don't know, but I am glad they have.

There's a cosy bar area, plus the lounge where food is served and a lovely conservatory, which, on my visit, was still not open, but I imagine it will be at some point.

On the bar, they offer a range of changing cask, craft, and keg beers, including Black Sheep Best, Timothy Taylor's Landlord, Guinness, and various lagers.

The pair started slowly, gradually building on the food offering, starting with pizza and onto Sunday lunch – which is now a sellout - and more recently, they have finalised their fixed menu showcasing the best of classic pub food.

Expect to find the usual culprits of fish & chips, steak, and kidney pies. But look also for the Wagyu burger, Katsu curry, chicken or breaded aubergine and many other exciting dishes.

It's so great to see a village pub opening, not closing, and I wish Malcom and Eileen all the best with it.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5

The Rose and Crown, Main Street, Sutton on the Forest, York YO61 1DP

Tel: 01904 463117