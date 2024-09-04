The refurbishment of a much-loved garden cafe in a city park could cost £2million, it has been revealed.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield, which last month reopened to customers seated indoors for the first time in more than two years, is being planned by a ground-breaking partnership between Sheffield City Council, the Friends of Graves Park and the Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign.

The building was closed suddenly by the council in July 2022 because of fears of structural problems that could have endangered public safety. However, an independent structural survey has now established that the roof is safe and only the front wall needs major work to stop it leaning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the council’s charity trustee sub-committee on Monday (September 9) says that the estimated £2m cost is based on the partnership’s brief, the needs of the cafe operator and the result of public consultation work.

Customers enjoying the first day of opening of the Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield. Picture: Andy Kershaw

It adds: “This initial cost estimate is subject to change and will increase in accuracy as the delivery team develop the co-ordinated café design, which is a key next step towards a restored and refurbished café, alongside raising funds.”

The partnership has enough funding to cover the costs of an initial architect’s design, with the intention that going ahead will unlock further funding for the detailed design and construction works, the committee report says.

The committee oversees key decisions made about the cafe as the park is owned by a charitable trust held solely by the council.