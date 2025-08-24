Sabrina Ghayour: 'I've made my Persian recipes easier so you can cook them at home'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spicy potato Wellington

“While it might sound strange to wrap a potato in pastry, trust me, this recipe will win you over,” says chef Sabrina Ghayour.

“Think of it as a marriage of East and West – all the good things I like about a veggie samosa or even an aloo (potato) paratha filling but rolled into pastry.

Sabrina Ghayour’s spicy potato wellington. Picture credit: Kris Kirkham/PA

"This is absolute perfection achieved and I can enjoy this quite happily with a rocket salad and some chilli sauce on the side for extra fire.”

Ingredients: 2 generous handfuls of frozen peas; 600g potatoes, peeled and left whole; 1 small red onion, finely chopped; 1 heaped teaspoon garlic granules; 1 heaped teaspoon pul biber chilli flakes; 1 heaped teaspoon ground turmeric; 1tsp ground cumin; 1 small packet (about 30g) of fresh coriander, finely chopped; 1 x 320g ready-rolled puff pastry sheet (about 350 x 230mm); Olive oil, to glaze (optional); Maldon sea salt flakes; Freshly ground black pepper

Put the frozen peas into a saucepan, pour over boiling water and leave to soak for about 10 minutes, then drain and set aside.

Cook the potatoes in a saucepan of boiling water for about 20 minutes until cooked all the way through. Drain and leave to cool. Once cool enough to handle, cut into 1cm (½ inch) cubes and place in a mixing bowl.

Add the cooked peas, red onion, garlic granules, spices, a generous amount of salt and pepper and the coriander and mix everything together (don’t worry if you end up crushing some of the potatoes in doing so). Leave to cool completely.

When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 220°C, 200°C fan (425°F), Gas Mark 7. Line a large baking tray with baking paper and lay the puff pastry sheet on it.

Spoon out the potato mixture along one long side of the pastry, use your hands to form it into a sausage shape, then flatten it to about the width of your hand.

Fold the other side of the pastry over the potato, then seal the pastry edges using a fork to press the edges together. You can score patterns into the pastry top if desired, but do it gently to avoid piercing the pastry.

Brush the pastry lightly with the olive oil to glaze, if using, then bake for 25 minutes until nicely browned and puffed up. Serve immediately.

Duck and pomegranate salad with honey pomegranate sauce

“This salad is a real favourite of mine and my mother,” says chef Sabrina Ghayour.

“During the early 2000s in London, you’d be hard pushed to find a trendy restaurant that didn’t have a version of this salad on their menu.

“Duck legs are still relatively affordable, even if for a special occasion, and the amount of duck you get from two legs is just perfect for this recipe.

"The ‘quackling’ (as Nigella Lawson once called it), or crispy duck skin, is an essential and rather sensational addition.”

Serves 2-4. Ingredients: 2 duck legs (about 460g total weight); 3 fat spring onions; 100g mixed salad leaves; 100g pack of pomegranate seeds, juice from the pack reserved for the dressing; Handful of mint leaves, rolled up tightly and thinly sliced into ribbons; Maldon sea salt flakes; Freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing: 2tbsp pomegranate molasses; 2tsp runny honey; 2tbsp olive oil; Juice from the pack of pomegranate seeds

Preheat the oven to 190°C, 170°C fan (375°F), Gas Mark 5. Line a small baking tray with baking paper, and line a plate with a double layer of kitchen paper.

Place the duck legs on the lined tray, season the skin with salt and pepper, then roast for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, cut the white part of the spring onions into small batons, then slice very thinly into matchsticks. Place in cold water and set aside. Thinly slice the remaining green parts.

Once cooked, remove the duck legs from the tray, leaving them on the baking paper, and set aside.

Increase the oven temperature to 240°C, 220°C fan (475°F), Gas Mark 9. Line the baking tray with fresh baking paper.

Carefully remove the skin from the duck without breaking it (use a knife to help you release it from the underside), place on the lined tray and roast for 10 minutes until extra crispy.

Remove the duck skin and transfer to the paper-lined plate to drain.

Mix the dressing ingredients in a small bowl, season with salt and pepper and set aside. Shred the duck meat using your fingers or 2 forks.

To serve, arrange the salad leaves on a large platter, scatter over some of the pomegranate seeds and the green and white parts of the spring onions.

Arrange the duck meat on top and season with salt and pepper, then add the remaining pomegranate seeds and the mint.

Use a spoon to drizzle over the dressing. Finally, break up the duck skin into bite-sized pieces, add on top of the salad, then serve. This needs no other accompaniment.

Pineapple, spiced caramel and thyme tarte tatin

“Tarte tatin has to be one of my favourite desserts of all time,” says chef Sabrina Ghayour.

“There is a fine art to cooking the apples and pastry perfectly and getting the caramel just dark enough and thick enough to glaze the apples without drying out.

“Apples aren’t the only fruits that make a great tatin, and while I wrote a recipe for quince tatin in my second book Sirocco, pineapple is also fantastic and marries well with my love for spice.

"This is lovely served warm with whipped cream, custard or ice cream.”

Serves 6. Ingredients: Plain flour, for dusting; 500g block of puff pastry; 150g caster sugar; ½tsp ground cinnamon; ½tsp freshly ground black pepper; Leaves from 4 sprigs of thyme; 500g fresh pineapple flesh (not canned), thinly sliced; 25g unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Preheat the oven to 200°C, 180°C fan, Gas Mark 6.

Select a large skillet or ovenproof frying pan for your tatin. Dust a clean work surface with a little flour and roll out the puff pastry into a circle slightly larger than your pan.

Place your pan over a medium heat, scatter the sugar evenly over the base and then sprinkle the cinnamon, pepper and thyme leaves evenly over the top.

Once the pan heats up, swirl the sugar around in the pan (don’t stir) until it has dissolved and turns a deep caramel colour.

Arrange the pineapple slices nicely in the pan (this will be the top of your tart), then add the butter around the pineapple, turn the heat up a little and cook for a few minutes until the pineapple starts to caramelise on all sides, shaking the pan occasionally to prevent the pineapple from sticking.

Remove the pan from the heat and place your pastry circle on top, tucking the edges carefully inside the sides of the pan all round, being careful not to burn your fingers on the hot caramel. Bake on the top shelf of the oven for 25–30 minutes until the pastry is puffed up and deeply golden brown.