Salt Oakwood, in Leeds, is all about craft beer, burgers and cocktails. It’s a recipe that has served it well since taking over the site formerly occupied by Stew and Oyster in 2022.

The place comes under the Salt umbrella, which began life as a brewery in Saltaire, taking its name from pioneering industrialist Titus Salt.

Since starting in 2018, this little business empire has grown at a rapid rate of knots with venues dotted across Yorkshire and beyond.

Oakwood, a buzzy suburb of north Leeds, has seen a slew of independent cafes, bars and restaurants popping up along the northern strip of Roundhay Road in the last few years. Salt being one of them.

Its dog-friendly approach has made it a popular pitstop for those taking their pooch for a walk in nearby Roundhay Park, along with punters who enjoy a good sup with friends in comfortable surroundings where there isn’t a bun fight to get a seat.

The metro tiled bar, wooden floors and ‘70s retro-style furniture add to the relaxed vibe.

As you would expect there’s a good selection of cask ales and craft beers including the ever-reliable Jute session IPA, and refreshing Loom pale ale from Salt, as well as the likes of Ossett Brewery’s Silver King and Jet, a delicious stout.

And let’s not forget the aforementioned cocktails, including a salted caramel espresso martini, which are a bit of a house speciality.

There’s also BigBuns, an independent burger brand that runs the kitchen, offering a decent choice of meat and veggie options that ought to keep most people happy.

You could argue that it’s more of a bar than a pub, though these days they are often indistinguishable. Either way, it gets a thumbs up from me.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5