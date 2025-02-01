The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poor old Raithwaite Hall in Sandsend has recently had a few ups and downs, changing hands and going into and out of administration.

It is hard to reconcile that this place has struggled given its superb location set in 85 acres of woodland and on one of the best parts of the Yorkshire coast, but on my last visit, albeit a few years ago, it looked tired and was seemingly confused about its direction by trying to be all things to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you knew the place as Raithwaite Hall or, latterly, Raithwaite Sandsend, you can now call it Saltmoore following another change of ownership and a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

A view of the hotel and grounds at Saltmoore.

I love the new name epitomising the estate's fresh new beginning, formed by the joining together of the sea at the front of the estate and the glorious North Yorkshire Moors at the back.

The new owners are now marketing Saltmoore as a wellness retreat, transforming what went before into a luxury escape amidst nature.

There are two hotels: Saltmoore House, which has 43 rooms, and The Beach House, a family- and dog-friendly hotel with 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sanctuary at Saltmoore spa will be the holistic hub with its indoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, treatment rooms, and more for those seeking some pampering.

Whitby crab tart at Saltmoore

The food offering is under the guidance of Michelin-starred Tommy Banks, who is consulting executive chef, with Head Chef Adam Maddock running the kitchen; with this team, my expectations were high.

I booked lunch whilst I was at the coast for a few days in Runswick Bay on what was, coincidentally, my birthday.

I was surprised we could get a table so easily, but I was even more surprised when we arrived that no one else was booked, so we could pick any table in the garden room or the brasserie-style restaurant, which was also standing empty. It was so disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new entrance and reception are beautiful, as is the glass-roofed garden room where we chose to eat, and it looks over a fabulous summer terrace, but given this was December and the middle of winter, all we could do was look longingly.

Orangery bar at Saltmoore, Sandsend.

The room is large and decorated with gorgeous ceramics, plants and swags of dried foliage. There are comfy sofas, mid-century chairs, and an impressive bar, but the room needs people and the energy that comes with them.

A lovely staff member desperately chatted away with us to make up for the absence of fellow humans, and we did our best to oblige her.

I wandered off at one point to see what else was happening and saw many other staff moving around, some with clipboards and busy sorting things out, adding finishing touches. I wandered downstairs to the spa area; there was not much going on there either, just the spa staff chatting, so I returned to order my lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu was more subdued than I had expected from the talent overseeing it.

One of the desserts at Saltmoore

There was a handful of snacks and five starters of chicken liver parfait, steak tartare, a flash of interest for me with a cod cheek scampi, a smoked haddock and potato soup and a Whitby crab tart with pickled cucumber and dill.

Salads and sandwiches offered three salads – a garden salad, Nicoise, or chicken – and a rarebit, steak or fish finger sandwich. Mains came as a fish pie, fish & chips, curry sauce and peas, venison and red wine pie, a Saltmoore burger or pork schnitzel.

Choosing took time as I could not make up my mind. I wanted to be enthralled, but I was not.

The chicken liver parfait was excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bowl filled with a rich, liver-y paté spread on the toasted milk bread with large dollops of the pear chutney was so good and exactly what was needed on this cold winter's day.

The Cod Cheek scampi was even better than I had hoped when I first spied on the menu. A light cobweb-like batter wrapped around three fat, fleshy pieces of fresh cod cheek, which I dunked into the warm tartare sauce and was more delicious than expected.

I stuck to starters as I wanted to try the Whitby crab tart, which was much smaller than anticipated yet far, far prettier.

A delightful little tart of thin, crisp, buttery pastry filled with squeaky fresh crab, tiny beads of pickled cucumber, and carefully tweezered herbs and petals. Was this worth its £19 price tag, though? I am not too sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, the Schnitzel (£27) was immense with no redeeming features in its presentation on the plate, but in taste was exceptional thanks to the firm crust, the woodland-reared pork, fried hen's egg and fermented celeriac remoulade. However, he only managed to eat half of it as it was so large and filling.

More diners had arrived by this point in our lunch, with four walkers and a couple of residents, but they were not enough to cause us to wait almost 30 minutes for that dessert to arrive.

When it finally came, the chunk of heather honey cake with caramelised milk ice cream and Dulce de Leche was, at least, worth waiting for and a fitting end to our lunch.

As this was lunch, we had passed on the wine list and any alcohol, but I was intrigued by the recommendation of trying sparkling tea as a celebratory drink for my birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was offered a taster to try first, and what a revelation it was! I have tried many zero-alcohol wines and cocktails, and this Lysegron Green from Copenhagen was delicious and easily the best zero drink I have tried.

Saltmore and its location are lovely; hopefully, if I return, there will be more energy about the place.

Driving through the estate back to the main road, though, I couldn't help wondering as we passed all the ongoing building work if I had gone too soon.

But, if they are open, encouraging guests to come to spend money, then there is, I'm afraid, no 'too soon.’

Welcome 4/5

Food 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Prices 4/5