Sandal Castle: Inside this down-to-earth, cheap, and cheerful cafe set amongst the ruins

Tucked away off a residential street in Wakefield lie the ruins of Sandal Castle. Its former visitor centre has been transformed into a hidden gem of a cafe.

Sophie Mei Lan went with her toddler and a friend to try it out.

We’re incredibly fortunate that within the Wakefield district we have two key ruins, in Pontefract Castle and Sandal, which are free to access.

Sandal Castle is particularly accessible for us due to the free car park on site and the wide, smooth paths.

Inside Sandal Castle Cafe

As with many historical landmarks, it’s taken a small group of committed volunteers to attract people to the site, and I’m grateful for their hard work.

Friends of Sandal Castle was set up in 2010 to showcase the castle’s role in changing the course of British history as well as campaigning for better public access, signs, and maintaining the Grade II-listed site.

Lucy and Paul Kitchen set up the cafe to cater for locals and tourists alike after winning a tender for the site eight years ago.

For me, the former visitor centre had been a thoroughfare for the toilets, and I’d never properly appreciated how wonderful a place it had become.

Sandal Castle Cafe

The history geek within me was pleased to see the walls covered in information about Sandal Castle and the Battle of Wakefield.

There’s a huge handwritten menu above the cafe counter, which has all you could want from full-English breakfasts to jacket potatoes, omelettes, and homemade cakes.

They even do hearty homemade salad with whipped feta. I was chuffed to see no mention of ‘dirty fries’ or smashed avocado on the menu.

If you wanted chips, you got chips with your dish, and if you wanted a breakfast butty, it was just that, a white or brown bread cake with your choice of filling.

Post cafe stroll around the castle ruins

Everything is grilled, and plenty of vegetarian options for me too.

Owner Paul not only serves and manages the place, but he also works in the kitchen too making everything fresh. It’s an open kitchen too, so you can see it being made to order.

Immediately, he offers options that aren’t on the menu for my vegetarian toddler. Everything is cooked to order.

Once you’ve paid at the counter and resisted the tempting desserts counter, you sit at a table for your order to arrive. You rarely want a bit of time to enjoy the ‘wait’, but the views are spectacular.

Sandal Castle ruins

It’s only a compact cafe, but it’s well laid out with indoor and outdoor seating areas. ‘Well-behaved dogs’ are welcome too.

It feels like we’re dining in a living museum. Hot drinks are served in paper cups, food portions are huge, and the service is brilliant.

It’s down-to-earth, friendly, and familiar without the staff being too in your face. It’s the most relaxing experience I’ve had with a toddler in a cafe for a long time.

Sitting here amongst history with a hearty home-made menu feels like bliss. It's reasonably priced too - even when it comes to hot food.

I could see myself becoming a regular. They also do a homemade afternoon tea when booked in advance for under £15pp, as well as catering for special events.

You’ve also got a short but stunning walk after you’ve been to the cafe, walking the circumference of the ruins.