Christine Austin reveals the March offer exclusively in the Yorkshire Post Wine Club

The wine offering of the Yorkshire Post wine club

Daffodils and even a few brave tulips are out, which makes me think of Italy where spring comes weeks before ours, and tastes turn to lighter foods and a sunnier way of life. This is a selection of Italian wines which I hope will bring some thoughts of spring to your table.

This 12-bottle case should cost £111.88 but the Yorkshire Post price is just £79.99. Delivery costs £9.95 for a single case but if you order two cases to the same address, it is free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to order: There are now so many ways to order this case. Google “Yorkshire Post Wine Club£ and the offer pops up or go to www.houseoftownend.com/yorkshire-post-wine-club to find it. You can send a message to the wine club email address: [email protected]oftownend.co.uk or just ring the order line on 01482 638888, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. Outside this time, leave a message with your telephone number and we will ring you back.

There are 12 bottles in this case, two each of:

White wines: Pinot Grigio 2020, Villa Sandi – ripe pear and crisp apple fruit, a great aperitif; Falanghina di Sannio 2020, La Guardiense – honeysuckle, apricots and melon with zesty freshness; Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi 2020, Pontemagno – citrus, honey and hazelnut tones, perfect with grilled fish.