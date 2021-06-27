See inside the Yorkshire pub that a homesick expat bought, deconstructed, transported 400 miles, and rebuilt in Germany
Father-of-two Paul John Moss, 49, has been happily living abroad for 25 years, but desperately missed a "scruffy but cosy English boozer".
When the New Crown Inn in Bridlington, East Yorkshire was sold to developers to turn into luxury flats, Paul bought everything.
He painstakingly deconstructed the entire venue and shipped it 400 miles to Iserlohn, near the German city of Dortmund, where it was assembled piece by piece.
Take a look inside.
