The pub is now located in Iserlohn, near the German city of Dortmund

See inside the Yorkshire pub that a homesick expat bought, deconstructed, transported 400 miles, and rebuilt in Germany

Father-of-two Paul John Moss, 49, has been happily living abroad for 25 years, but desperately missed a "scruffy but cosy English boozer".

By Caroline Howley
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th June 2021, 2:02 pm

When the New Crown Inn in Bridlington, East Yorkshire was sold to developers to turn into luxury flats, Paul bought everything.

He painstakingly deconstructed the entire venue and shipped it 400 miles to Iserlohn, near the German city of Dortmund, where it was assembled piece by piece.

Take a look inside.

1. You can't tell the difference

Inside, the pub very much looks like it could still be in Yorkshire

Photo: SWNS

2. Before

The New Crown Inn when it was located in Bridlington

Photo: SWNS

3. After

The New Crown Inn in Germany

Photo: SWNS

4. One Yorkshire Blonde please

Paul took over everything from the mahogany front bar, signage and beer taps, to the front doors and even the dirty pint glasses.

Photo: SWNS

