'Seriously good' - Christine Austin's wines of the week from Booths, Waitrose and Aldi

New Zealand Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Aldi, down from £9.99 to £4.99, from Monday until September 22: Aldi’s wine of the Week deal starts on Monday, and this is well worth a detour to stock your fridge. Crisp, fresh citrus and passionfruit flavours.

Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé 2023, Côtes de Provence, France, 13%, Waitrose, down from £16.99 to £12.99 until September 24: Of all the Mirabeau wines on the shelves, this one charms the taste buds with its perfect balance and precision. It has clear red berry fruit, gentle acidity and a long, refreshing finish.​

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Reserve de Pizay 2022, Beaujolais Villages, France, 13%, Co-op, down from £12 to £10 until September 24: Packed with juicy raspberry and blackcurrant fruit. Enjoy chilled at lunchtime alongside salads and fish or at ambient temperature with grilled meat and pasta.

Perrin Vinsobres 2021, Rhône, France, 13.5%, Booths, down from £15 to £12.50 until September 24: Seriously good dark blackberry fruit with layers of cherry, spice and ripe tannins from one of the top villages of the Rhône.

Medals Galore

Master of Wine Patricia Stefanowicz was very impressed by the quality of the wines assembled for the recent Wine GB Midlands and North Competition. As Chair of the judges, she declared that the overall standard of English wines is now so high that winning a medal is a definite sign of exceptional quality.

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard, run by the Spakouskas family in Nun Monkton must have had difficulty carrying all their medals home. They won trophies for their Sparkling Red, Sparkling White and their Orange wine. They also won the trophy for the best Estate Grown and Bottled Sparkling Wine.

In addition, they won several Silver and Bronze medals. Congratulations to the Chris and Gill who have worked tremendously hard to establish their 16.5 hectares of vineyard and create these excellent wines.

They also run a brewery, and organise constant range of activities at Yorkshire Heart, including tours, tastings, a wine and fizz festival, camping, glamping and afternoon tea.

Laurel Vineyard in Aike near Driffield also did well in the medals chart, winning Bronze medals for their Laurel Vines Rosé 2023, Solaris 2023 and Red 2023.

Congratulations to the Sargent family who have four hectares of vines on the same seam of chalk that stretches under the north sea to the Champagne region of France. It looks like you chose a good place to plant vines.

If you haven’t visited an English vineyard yet, then you are missing a treat. Yorkshire has several vineyards now. Check out Leventhorpe, Yorkshire Heart, Ryedale, Laurel and Little Wold.

Tasting in Beverley

The wines of two fabulous German wine estates will be on show at a tasting to be held on Wednesday 16 October at Beverley Rugby Club, starting at 7.30pm. On show will be a selection of wines from Oliver Zeter in the Palatinate and S.A. Prum in the Mosel.

The excellent speaker, Johnny Bingham will introduce the wines and the evening of 9 wines, including tapas is bound to be enjoyable. Tickets cost £25 which is a bargain, considering the quality of wines to be poured. Ring 01482 870717 to book your place.

