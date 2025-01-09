Sheffield’s 'Chinatown’: I went to New Era Square to eat, shop and meet Hendo the panda

A drab area of Sheffield city centre has been brought to life since the launch of a £70 million development which has been dubbed ‘Sheffield’s Chinatown’ and the ‘New York Times Square’ of Yorkshire. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin revisited her home city to find out what New Era Square had to offer.

Growing up in Sheffield of Chinese and English origin, I always felt like I straddled two very different worlds.

During the week I went to mainstream school and some weekends I would go to Chinese school which was held inside a mainstream school building.

I would only ever see Chinese culture truly celebrated with the masses once a year at the annual Chinese New Year show at Sheffield City Hall.

Sheffield's 'Chinatown'

A range of south-eastern Asian communities across the north would come together to perform an incredible and well-received showcase.

New Era Square launched in 2021 with an oriental supermarket, eateries, a street food bar, and a range of high-end accommodations.

I was thrilled. Finally, a landmark to welcome communities from all over the world as well as celebrate our heritage with people living, working, visiting, and studying in the city.

At first I was disappointed to see no traditional arch marking the square. Instead, I could see modern skyscrapers and an open clean space adorned with steel statues.

Developer Jerry Cheung previously said of his 430,000 sq ft development: “New Era Square blends the dynamism and energy of modern China and South-East Asia with the best of Western culture.”

As I ventured further inside the square I realised that this place really is a new era of Chinatown. It doesn't need a historic arch. This is a modern fusion.

A focal point is the steel pandas lovingly named Hendo, Coe Coe, and Little Mester by readers of The Sheffield Star newspaper. Sheffield is not only the steel city but the home of Hendersons Relish.

The area also hosts the city's largest oriental supermarket, Oisoi restaurant, Yum Yum Bites and Wawin Chinese.

The supermarket inside New Era Square

New Era Square is the hubbub of south-east Asian food and drink in Sheffield ideally located between London Road and Bramall Lane. In the periphery of the square there's Ying Chinese Bakery, Chinatown restaurant, and on London Road you'll find Sheffield’s Chinese Community Centre.

I have visited New Era Square a few times now. It’s by far one of my favourite places to shop for Chinese ingredients to use at home or if I want to grab some street food or bubble tea.