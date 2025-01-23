This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There is quite enough gloom in January without going on a diet and giving up drink. So, I haven’t. Tasty casseroles, cheesy pasta and the occasional roast have been my diet of choice in recent weeks and alongside them I have poured a number of warming, food-friendly wines.

I am a fan of many styles of wine but the ones that have appealed most to me in these cold, dark days have been Shiraz or Shiraz blends.

Their hearty fruit flavours, layers of complexity, usually with a twist of pepper on the finish have the right weight to cope with winter fare.

Chapoutier make fabulous Rhône wines

And the other great thing about Shiraz, on its own or in blends is that it spans a huge price range that makes it suitable to go alongside a Monday night supper or a Saturday night grand dinner.

Shiraz is Australia’s flagship variety, and when China closed its doors to Aussie wine as part of a trade stand-off, Australia’s tanks were left bulging with good wine.

Now the barriers have been lifted, although it will take some time to sell all that wine, Australian Shiraz is still providing terrific quality at very good prices. The key to finding the best flavours is to side-step the really cheap ones.

Often these have a sweet taste to widen their appeal, but they are not serious wines. Head for the middle and top ground and you won’t be disappointed. Not all good Shiraz comes from Australia.

Old Shiraz vines in the Barossa, South Australia

France, the probably source of all those old Aussie vines and where it goes by the name Syrah, produces excellent blends from the southern Rhône and glorious, 100% Syrah from the northern Rhône.

South Africa and even New Zealand are also producing some delicious wines.

Here are my top ten wines that have kept out the cold and hit the spot for flavour for money.

Specially Selected Barossa Valley Shiraz 2021, Aldi £4.99: A bargain Monday-night wine with rounded fruit and none of the sweetness that crops up in many other great value Shiraz wines. I am not sure how they get these good flavours for so little money. Easy drinking; perfect with pizza.

Finest Swartland Shiraz 2023, South Africa, Tesco £8: Made from old dry-farmed bush vines in Swartland, this wine has black cherry and plum fruit, layered with spice and pepper with a warm, ripe, juicy finish. Perfect with sausage and mash.

Yalumba Galway Barossa Shiraz 2021, South Australia, Waitrose down from £12.99 to £8.99 until 11 February: Do not miss this deal, and while you are loading your trolley in store or on the web, think beyond the weekend dinner and ahead to springtime when you scrape the winter grime off the barbecue and throw that first steak on the grill.

Stock up before the end of January because at 14.5% alcohol this wine will go up in price when the new duty rates come in on February 1. It is plump with mulberry and blueberries, edged with chocolate and its tannins are soft and generous, while still supporting the fruit.

Porcupine Ridge Shiraz 2022, South Africa, Sainsbury £9.25: I love the whole range of Porcupine Ridge wines for their straightforward flavours and value for money. This Shiraz is made from grapes grown in Swartland, an area known for high quality fruit grown on bush vines. The wine is juicy, fresh and has just enough spice to balance the fruit. The whole range is put together by the Boekenhoutskloof company who make fabulous wines in Franschhoek.

The Best Barossa Valley Shiraz 2023, South Australia, Morrisons £10: Terrific quality in this own-label supermarket wine that is 96% Shiraz with just a few drops of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah. Deep damson fruit with a sprinkle of spice and a soft, plush finish.

Wynns Coonawarra Shiraz 2021, South Australia, Majestic £11.99 on a mix six deal: Coonawarra is more famous for Cabernet Sauvignon but it still makes some lovely Shiraz wines. The region is cool, mainly because it is flat and there is not much between here and the Antarctic, so grapes ripen slowly, keeping their vibrant flavours. Sue Hodder has been in charge of winemaking for many years, and she describes the wine as having a background freshness with ripe, rounded tannins that go wonderfully with food. I agree.

Waitrose No. 1 Langmeil Seven Generations Shiraz 2021, Barossa Valley, Waitrose Cellar £13.99: Seven generations of the Lindner family have farmed this estate and they are remembered in this wine made from grapes grown on family farms close by. A long, slow fermentation has extracted immense, dense, glorious flavours, then it was aged for 24 months in oak. Seriously good now but don’t rush to drink it.

Langmeil is also home to some of the oldest Shiraz vines on the planet and Hic! in Ledston has a few bottles of Langmeil The Freedom 1843 Shiraz 2019. This comes from vines planted in 1843 by a refugee who had escaped persecution in Prussia. I have seen these gnarled, twisted old vines and tasted the wine which has outstanding flavours and complexity. At £85 this is a wine for special occasions with a fabulous story and taste.

Chapoutier Les Meysonniers Crozes Hermitage 2021, France, Roberts and Speight £20.99: Hermitage is famed for its tiny chapel which acts as a monument to Gaspard de Sterimberg, the hermit who didn’t quite make it home after the crusades and who took up residence on this now-famous hill.

Chapoutier owns substantial vineyards on the Hermitage hill, and on the alluvial terroir of Crozes Hermitage which surrounds it. Made from organically grown grapes, this wine has floral notes, with black fruit flavours, lightened with raspberry notes and a streak of minerally freshness across the palate.