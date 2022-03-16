Simple chicken curry recipe that anyone can cook

Curry in a hurry - some chefs make curry cooking look like rocket science. It isn't. Here's how to knock up a simple chicken curry in minutes, with just a few ingredients.

Because life is complicated enough, here is our simple guide to a quick chicken curry using just a few ingredients.

INGREDIENTS:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chicken breast, cubed - two or three

Onion - one big one

Curry powder - 1 tablespoon

Chopped tomatoes - 1 tin

METHOD:

Fry your onions on a medium heat in a splash of vegetable oil - not olive oil - for about 10 - 15 minutes until they are soft and translucent - don't brown them. If you're a garlic lover, feel free to grate some in at this point - even better a bit of ginger, too, but we're complicating things. This is about simplicity. So:

Once the onions are soft, add in your tablespoon of curry powder at the same time as a knob of butter. The stuff that says curry powder on the pot at the supermarket is perfect for this. In there is a world of flavour. Turn up the heat a touch and get all that spun around for about five minutes then add a good splash of water. About half a cup will do it.

Reduce that down a touch. You'll see it getting saucy already. Now. Throw in your chicken and your chopped toms and simmer away for about 15 mins on a medium to high heat until your chicken is cooked through.

That's it. If you're feeling like a fancy pants, chuck in some coconut milk and rip on some fresh coriander. Job done.