Simple chicken curry recipe that anyone can cook

Because life is complicated enough, here is our simple guide to a quick chicken curry using just a few ingredients.
INGREDIENTS:
Chicken breast, cubed - two or three
Onion - one big one
Curry powder - 1 tablespoon
Chopped tomatoes - 1 tin
METHOD:
Fry your onions on a medium heat in a splash of vegetable oil - not olive oil - for about 10 - 15 minutes until they are soft and translucent - don't brown them. If you're a garlic lover, feel free to grate some in at this point - even better a bit of ginger, too, but we're complicating things. This is about simplicity. So:
Once the onions are soft, add in your tablespoon of curry powder at the same time as a knob of butter. The stuff that says curry powder on the pot at the supermarket is perfect for this. In there is a world of flavour. Turn up the heat a touch and get all that spun around for about five minutes then add a good splash of water. About half a cup will do it.
Reduce that down a touch. You'll see it getting saucy already. Now. Throw in your chicken and your chopped toms and simmer away for about 15 mins on a medium to high heat until your chicken is cooked through.
That's it. If you're feeling like a fancy pants, chuck in some coconut milk and rip on some fresh coriander. Job done.