Six by Nico extends Sunday roast menu due to popular demand

With the holiday season approaching, Six by Nico's much-loved Sunday Roast menu is getting a festive twist. Originally introduced for just three exclusive dates, this modern take on the traditional Sunday roast will now be available every Sunday from 24th November leading up to Christmas at all Six by Nico locations.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response from diners across the UK to the original Sunday Roast menu, the restaurant group has decided to extend this one-of-a-kind dining concept, allowing even more guests to experience its creative reinterpretation of the iconic British classic – this time, with a comforting festive twist.

Guests can look forward to a six-course journey of classic roast dinner flavours, reimagined with a holiday flair. From barbecue hispi cabbage with aged ewe’s cheese to a decadent profiterole, each dish has been crafted to evoke the heartwarming tastes of the season while introducing innovative, modern presentations that bring something refreshingly new to the table.

Here’s what you can expect from the festive Sunday Roast menu:

Delicious Sunday roast dishes now have a festive twist

Aperitifs:

Mulled Negroni - £11

Red Wine / Clove / Cinnamon / Nutmeg / Gin / Campari / Burnt Orange

Snacks - £10

Smoked Ham & Cheddar Croquettes

Sweet Gherkin Dressing & Mustard Emulsion

‘Roasties’

Roasted Garlic & Parsley Emulsion

Warm Sourdough

Roasted Chicken Fat Butter

Course One - Pigs in Blankets

Pork Pressé, Sauerkraut, Burnt Onion & Grain Mustard

Course Two – Smoked Salmon

Cured & Smoked Salmon, Granny Smith Apple, Fennel & Dill

Course Three – Brussel Sprouts

Barbecue Hispi Cabbage, Aged Ewe’s Cheese, Pickled Mushroom & Black Garlic Emulsion

Course Four – Three Bird Roast

Duck, Chicken & Turkey Ballotine, Liver Parfait, Honey Glazed Carrot & Madeira Jus

Diners can opt to add on the Ultimate Yorkshire Pudding featuring pork and sage stuffing and sauce charcuterie for a supplement cost of £6.

Course Five – Baked Brie De Meaux

Homemade Mince Pie and Peckhams Pear

Course Six – 55% Chocolate Profiteroles

Tahitian vanilla Choux au Craquelin, Chocolate Cremeux, Buttermilk Sorbet & Dulce De Leche

Starting from just £44 per person, Six by Nico’s festive Sunday Roast menu brings holiday warmth and flavour to the table at an exceptional value. Guests can enhance their seasonal experience with a thoughtfully curated wine pairing for an additional £33. For the festive season, Six by Nico has also introduced a cocktail pairing for its six-course tasting menus at £40pp (varies per location).

Andrew Temple, Chief Creative Officer, spoke of the menu’s festive twist: “The response to our Sunday Roast menu has been incredible, and we wanted to capture that excitement in a way that complements the holiday season. Extending the Sunday Roast with a festive version not only celebrates the British classic but adds a layer of excitement in the build up to the Festive season. We’re looking forward to sharing this seasonal reimagining with our guests, bringing them both the comfort and joy of the festive period.”

The new Festive Roast menu will be available at all Six by Nico locations on every Sunday until Christmas, offering an unforgettable dining experience that blends nostalgia with culinary innovation.

Six by Nico caters to all dietary requirements, offering a full vegetarian menu for each new menu concept. Plus, customers can swap courses from the meat menu to the veggie alternative, if they wish. Other dietaries and certain allergens can also be catered to upon request, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the best possible dining experience.