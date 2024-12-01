With a click of the red slippers, a Yorkshire restaurant has transformed its tasting menu, giving it a Wizard of Oz makeover.

Six By Nico in Leeds has launched their Land of Oz menu in time for the launch of Wicked showing in UK cinemas.

Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin flew to Emerald City to try it out.

The first test when I walk into any establishment is how they react to me. I’m Vegan and I often have a baby in tow.

Land of Oz menu has recently launched at Six By Nico

While the menu is based on a children’s storybook, Six By Nico is a stylish high end restaurant with an open kitchen and compact seating area complete with vibrant decor.

The staff couldn’t have been more accommodating. They managed to manoeuvre a baby chair to the table. While it’s not set out for kids, I’d say the staff make it more child friendly than any kids menu could.

I then had to drop the bombshell that I am vegan. To my surprise they said “that’s fine” we can give you the full vegan tasting menu Land of Oz style.

I had been prepared to have a bred basket while watching my friend devour a six course menu but instead I too was going to the Land of Oz.

My friend started off on the Yellow Brick Road with a Chicken Liver Parfait with pumpkin puree and chutney.I had the same without the chicken

Next up was crispy ‘straw’ as it was a taste of the scarecrow.

Course 3 was the heartstopper of the menu with the Tin Woodman & Cowardly Lion.

A magical Goats Curd ‘Heart,’ Sweet & Sour Umeboshi Plum and Liquid Courage.

Sophie and Athena Mei Lan Malin with Victoria Reddington at Six By Nico

The liquid courage tasted like a light vegetable broth.

My favourite was Course 4 which was called the Deadly Poppy Field.

A Blackened Miso Coal Fish or a tasty miso mushroom, Coal Emulsion, Red Pepper Ketchup & Kohlrabi & Tarragon.

Witch Of The West was the 5th course. With a Chicken Breast, Pressed Leg & Black Onion Sweet Roasted Garlic & Parsley Risotto on the meat eaters menu.

For Course 6 we landed in the Emerald City.

My friend had an Apple Cremeux, Honey Mousseline, Yoghurt Sorbet, and Lemon Gel served with a light and moreish glass of Dolce Essenza Frizzante, Le Stelle – Piemonte, Italy. This was my mate’s favourite course but my least favourite. Perhaps that's because I’m more of a traditional chocolate girl for my vegan desserts.