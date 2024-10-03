The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not content with introducing the idea of Dry January, the more abstemious amongst us have invented Sober October which makes two whole months of the year when there is pressure to reduce or even cancel all alcoholic intake.

I have no problem with anyone changing their drinking patterns, but I really don’t think it is necessary for people to be smug about how their non-drinking month is going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I spend quite a lot of my life not drinking. There are various members of my own family who have not touched a drop for several years.

‘Come on over October’ could be more fun than ‘Sober October’ and it is always a good idea to have non-alcoholic drinks available at any gathering.

That is mainly because they have youngsters to drive around to various activities, and that magic evening aperitif hour evaporates in a haze of bathing and story reading to their children. Family visits, at this stage at least, are fairly dry.

At home I adopt a more pragmatic approach. My birthday and those of several family members fall in January and so I practice a kind of Damp January, with occasional glasses of wine, but not every day.

As for Sober October, it would be difficult for me to get around the sheer number of tastings that are necessary to collect tasting notes for this column, so I prefer the North American approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a counter to Sober October, some people have come up with the idea of ‘Come over October’, which is a focus on inviting friends and neighbours over for a glass of wine.

October is the start of darker nights and warmer foods, so a friendly invitation to come on over and share a glass of wine and a plate of food is a really good idea.

Whatever your approach to October, here are some of the best no and low alcoholic wines, and a few mid-strength wines. But of you prefer the ‘Come on Over’ idea, there are some suggestions for that too.

No and low alcohol drinks

In the same way that vegetarian steaks are somewhat disappointing, wines with no alcohol are a compromise. For one thing, they cannot be called wine and have to comply with soft drink regulations. The other important factor is taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scientists have worked out how to take the alcohol out of wine, but that process also removes the texture and balance which forms the heart of the wine. So various things are added to round out the flavours. Sweetness in the form of concentrated grape must usually goes in, to add a rounder mouthfeel, and stabilizers, flavourings and even colour often go in too.

Some of these drinks rejoice in telling you that they are alcohol free, which is fine, while others declare less than 0.5% alcohol.

Apparently, a pre-packed fruit salad has about the same alcohol level as the ‘less than 0.5% alcohol’ product. Putting these products through carbonation actually helps the texture and taste, so many no-alcohol wine look-alikes are fizzy.

Mid-Strength

Mid-strength wines, which hover around the 8% alcohol mark have been developed to cope with the new legislation that comes in early next year when duty is linked, step by step, to alcohol level. This means you will pay heavily for your 14.5% Barossa Shiraz while your 8% partly dealcoholized Sauvignon Blanc will be a lot cheaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because they are still called wine, and they have not been stripped of alcohol and much of their texture, they are certainly very acceptable if you want to slow down your alcohol intake. Mid-strength wines do not contain flavourings, stabilisers or extract of carrot to add colour.

The Best of Low and No Alcohol Drinks

Mc Guigan Zero Sauvignon Blanc, 0% alcohol Sainsbury £4: Australian Sauvignon Blanc with the alcohol removed. Crisp and zesty.

Fruity and Bright 0% alcohol, Marks and Spencer £4: Light red berry fruit in a balanced, crisp, framework. I would be happy to drink this all evening and then drive home.

Natureo Garnacha Syrah, 0% alcohol, Torres, Spain, Ocado £6: Made by the excellent Spanish wine company, Torres, who have a machine that spins the wine so fast that the alcohol separates out like cream comes off milk. They then put back the aromas and flavours which might also have been lost. This is a good product, soft and juicy.

Low and No alcohol Fizz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zerozecco Sparkling White, 0% alcohol, Aldi £2.99: Bright, floral and peachy notes with a dry, fruity finish. Great value.

Codorníu Zero in a can, Spain, Amazon 12x250ml cans for £28.90: A convenient way to drink an alcohol-free fizz. Good for outdoor events, such as barbecues or bonfire night, and you will be able to drive everyone else home.

Kylie Minogue No-Alcohol Sparkling Rosé Asda down from £6 to £5 until 9 October: A terrific alcohol-free fizz. It has a splash of fermented green tea in the blend to fill out the flavours.

Mid-Strength Wines

Casillero del Diablo Belight, Chile, Tesco down from £7 to £6 until 4 November with Clubcard: Bright, citrus fruit with hints of melon and passionfruit. Just 8.5% alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doctor’s Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Marlborough, New Zealand, Majestic £8.99 on a mix six deal: Zippy tropical fruit, with grapefruit and gooseberry flavours. At 9.5% alcohol, it is very close in taste to a full-strength Sauvignon.

McGuigan Mid Shiraz, Australia, £6.75 Tesco: It is difficult to keep all the right red wine flavours at just 7% alcohol, but this one manages superbly with spiced plum, cherry and cassis.

Come on Over Wines

Greyrock Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, Booths down from £10.25 to £8.25 until 2 October: Everyone loves a glass of Sauvignon, especially if it comes with a few nibbles of food. Crisp and refreshing, this will get any group of people chatting.

Bruce Jack Pinotage Malbec 2023, South Africa, Sainsbury, down from £8.50 to £7 until 8 October: Fire up the barbecue for one last time, throw on some sausages and invite a few neighbours round. This wine will go down a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad