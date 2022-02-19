Sophie Gordon's curried pumpkin split pea dal recipe Picture:Issy Croker/PA.

Ingredients:

(Serves approximately 6-8)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2tbsp coconut oil

1tbsp black or yellow mustard seeds

1 white or brown onion, finely chopped

4 cloves of garlic, crushed or finely chopped

2tbsp freshly grated ginger

1tbsp freshly grated turmeric

A large handful of fresh coriander, stems finely chopped, leaves roughly chopped

A pinch of dried chilli flakes

4tsp ground cumin

2–3tsp curry powder (without salt preferred)

A small handful of curry leaves, fresh or dried

1.5–2L vegetable stock

1 small pumpkin or squash, raw, any variety, skin on or off

550g dried yellow split peas, soaked for at least 4 hours

Salt and pepper

1 cinnamon stick

250ml coconut milk

1 lime, juice and zest

Method

1. Put about one to two teaspoons of your coconut oil into a large pot over a medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and cook until they start to pop – lower the heat when they do so and transfer them to a small bowl. Heat the rest of the coconut oil in the same pan, then add your onions. Sauté until they start to go translucent and fragrant, about five to six minutes on a low heat. Add the garlic, ginger, turmeric, coriander stalks, dried chilli flakes, ground cumin, curry powder and half your curry leaves. Stir continuously and keep frying until everything becomes nice and fragrant. Put your mustard seeds back into the pan. If it starts to dry up, you can add a dash of your stock to help continue the frying process.

2. Add the pumpkin, split peas, about half the fresh coriander and the rest of the stock to the pot. Stir and bring the mixture up to the boil, seasoning with salt and pepper. Once it reaches the boil, lower the heat to a simmer. Add the cinnamon stick and stir again. Cover and cook for about 45–55 minutes, until the split peas are cooked and the pumpkin is tender. Season again to taste.

3. Once cooked, transfer about a quarter of the mix to a blender. You may need it to cool slightly first, depending on your blender type. Add the coconut milk and blend until smooth and creamy. Pour back into the pot and stir, adding the lime juice and zest and seasoning again to taste.