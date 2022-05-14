Spicy Roast Cauliflower Salad with Watercress, Tahini Dressing, Toasted Almonds & Pomegranate salad

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 small head of cauliflower, cut into florets

85g Watercress

1 red onion

Flaked Almonds

Pomegranate seeds

2 tsp Paprika

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

For the dressing:

3tbsp Tahini

1tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

(optional) Garlic clove, minced

Water to thin

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°.

In a bowl, pour a glug of olive oil, the paprika and a pinch of salt and pepper – toss the cauliflower florets in this mixture to coat. Lie them on a baking tray and roast for around 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix the dressing ingredients together. Start with the Tahini, olive oil and lemon juice (and garlic if using) then add water to reach your desired consistency.

In a dry frying pan, lightly toast the flaked almonds – a couple of minutes should be plenty.