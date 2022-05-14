Serves 2
Ingredients
1 small head of cauliflower, cut into florets
85g Watercress
1 red onion
Flaked Almonds
Pomegranate seeds
2 tsp Paprika
Salt
Pepper
Olive oil
For the dressing:
3tbsp Tahini
1tbsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
(optional) Garlic clove, minced
Water to thin
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°.
In a bowl, pour a glug of olive oil, the paprika and a pinch of salt and pepper – toss the cauliflower florets in this mixture to coat. Lie them on a baking tray and roast for around 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix the dressing ingredients together. Start with the Tahini, olive oil and lemon juice (and garlic if using) then add water to reach your desired consistency.
In a dry frying pan, lightly toast the flaked almonds – a couple of minutes should be plenty.
On a plate, scatter the watercress and pop the cauliflower florets on top. Sprinkle over some of the toasted almonds and pomegranate seeds and top with the dressing.