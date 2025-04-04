Star-studded relaunch sees Grappa set new standard in Italian hospitality

A renowned city-centre Italian celebrated a successful relaunch this week, welcoming scores of guests, including local celebrities and Sheffield boxing legends Johnny Nelson and Dave Coldwell.

The vibrant event showcased the new vision for Glossop Road’s Grappa, Sheffield's largest independent Italian bar and restaurant.

Guests enjoyed Italian cicchetti from the new menu, crafted cocktails and entertainment provided by a DJ and saxophonist.

The relaunch event marked the beginning of an exciting partnership with a local independent leisure group, expanding Grappa’s offerings to include additional private hire opportunities, an enhanced Italian-inspired bottomless brunch and authentic Neapolitan pizzas freshly prepared in a Gianni Acunto oven sourced directly from Naples.

Celebrating the re-launch of Grappa: Sheffield boxing legends Dave Coldwell (left) and Johnny Nelson.

Taking its name from Italy’s famous grape-based spirit, Grappa already boasts the most expansive grappa menu in the region.

The two-storey Grappa is the brainchild of celebrated Sheffield restaurateur Steve Zsirai, whose previous successes include iconic venues such as the legendary Flying Pizza, West Street's ever-popular Tequila Bar, Viva Tequila in Gleadless, and Chesterfield’s highly-rated Giorgio’s.

Steve Zsirai said: “We’re thrilled with the success of our relaunch event. It was fantastic to see so many familiar faces and local celebrities enjoying the new Grappa experience. With our dedicated team and enhanced offerings, Grappa is poised to become Sheffield’s favourite destination for stylish Italian dining and sophisticated social events.”

The future direction of the kitchen is now being guided by a Michelin level chef with an emphasis on high quality food and fresh produce.

Celebrating the re-launch of Grappa: guests enjoyed the venue’s signature crafted cocktails.

Grappa combines a rustic, welcoming downstairs bar area with an elegant 70-seater upstairs restaurant, complemented by an inviting outdoor terrazza.

Grappa is located at 266 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HS.