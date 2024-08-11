The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I loved being on holiday in west coast Canada, catching up with family but there is a downside to taking two clear weeks off, which extended to three weeks because of total jetlag which hit me after two days after returning to the UK.

Summertime is when wine companies try to get my attention by sending me samples of their new lines. It would be lovely if these were top-price, rare wines but they are not. They are the standard, supermarket, or independent merchant wines, usually in the mid-price bracket that make the best kind of wines for weekend drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While I am away my kind neighbours look out for these parcels, taking them in and returning them to me as soon as we return. They all know that, once tasted, those bottles will be back on my doorstep, after I have sent round a message on our neighbourhood WhatsApp group saying ‘help yourselves’.

Kylie White Prosecco.

So, to avoid the trip hazard that these boxes create in my hallway, I have opened and tasted them and in no particular order, here are some notes about the best of the holiday boxes.

New Kylie wine

Just four years ago Kylie Minogue came out with a Prosecco rosé which took the shelves by storm. Slightly drier than most Prosecco wines, and with light, fresh, floral fruit, it comes in a heart-embossed bottle, so it is hardly surprising that it has sold millions of bottles worldwide. Kylie even stopped the New York traffic when she held a bottle-signing event.

Now there is a partner Prosecco, also in that same stylish bottle, but this is the white version. Made by Zonin, who also produce the rosé Prosecco, this has white blossom aromas with crisp, green apple and ripe pear flavours. Available from Morrisons, Asda and others at around £11.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kylie does far more than just attach her name to these wines. She actually gets involved in the blending of them. “I like to get involved in the wines that have my name on”, she said, when I managed to chat to her in London. It was her birthday party, and that event still ranks as one the best ‘pinch me, is this really happening?’ moments.

Unusual grapes – and Kew Gardens

There are thousands of grape varieties in the world but only a relative handful are being used for wine. To encourage the use and enjoyment of more unusual grape varieties, Laithwaites mail order wine company has teamed up with The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew and launched a range of wines.

Carricante from Sicily (£12.99 mix six) is a bright, fresh-tasting grape with stone fruit flavours, while Crémant de Loire Rosé (£17.99 mix six) from France is made from Cabernet Franc blended with Grolleau Gris, a lesser-known, but still vital, Loire grape.

Not only are the wines delicious but they come with beautiful labels depicting flowers, grapes and wildlife which indicate the ‘cycle of life’ that diversity in the vineyards brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Profits from these Royal Botanic Gardens wines go back into this world-famous scientific, conservation organisation. Check out the Laithwaites website www.laithwaites.co.uk

New Grape - Floreal

We are all trying to cut our carbon footprint, and one of the ways the wine industry is achieving that is by developing new grape varieties that are more resistant to diseases. This means fewer trips by tractors up and down the rows as they spray the vines.

The group of new disease-resistant vines is known collectively as PIWI. These letters stand for a very long word in German, but essentially this means that the vines need fewer sprays and so the wines are more environmentally friendly.

Tesco is first to market with a wine made from one of these grape varieties and it is in store now. Floreal (£8 Tesco) is a fresh tasting dry white wine with a light, perfumed aroma, ripe citrus notes with hints of passionfruit and melon. Try it as an aperitif or with salads and white meat.

Lower Alcohol

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have been drinking a lot of lower alcohol wine recently, achieved by lobbing several ice cubes into anything in my glass.

When temperatures are high, ice is essential. But the new alcohol duties which arrive on January 1 next year will charge higher rates for higher alcohol, so the wine industry is busy producing lower strength wines to avoid the extra tax.

Casillero del Diablo BeLight is the latest to arrive on the shelves and it offers reasonable flavours at just 8.5% alcohol. It also claims just 69 Calories per 125ml glass, which is around a third lower than full strength 12% alcohol wines.

The white version is clean, fresh, and has avoided the usual sugar-hit which many low alcohol wines rely on. The rosé is equally good, with light red fruits flavours. My real objection to these lower-alcohol products is that serious amounts of technology have been used to make them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alcohol has been removed by some method, possibly reverse osmosis or by a spinning cone technique. Casillero del Diablo are not saying how they got the alcohol so low. I still think that if you want to drink less alcohol, why not drink less?

That way you get the wine just the way the winemaker intended, before the science boffins get hold of it.

Vouvray - a revelation

I have never really written much about Vouvray. Although I have tasted some fabulous, aged wines, that have complexity, structure and thrilling flavours, its style of sweetness balanced by acidity, along with minerally crunch never seemed to fit into my food pairing plan.

That was until last week when a friend popped round with home-made strawberry tarts and I reached for a bottle of Bernard Fouquet Cuvée des Perruches Vouvray 2021 (Majestic £11.99 mix six) which just happened to be in my hallway. It was a revelation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just a hint of sweetness, balanced on a knife edge of fresh acidity, this was a partnership made in heaven. Made from Chenin Blanc at Domaine des Aubuisières, on the best soils of Vouvray, this is a wine that puts flavour and structure first, and the edge of sweetness is no more than you get with the first bite into a strawberry.