The Sun Inn at Pickering make it noticeably clear that no food is served, but I love that you can bring your own if you want to.

The pub sits right on the A170 and is a walk into town, which is good as there is no car park.

We stumbled across The Sun on a rainy, cold Storm Bert Saturday afternoon, and where many pubs are empty on a Saturday afternoon, this one was not.

The Sun Inn in Pickering was a hit with our reviewer

In the main bar, most tables were occupied; in the garden room extension, there were a few as well.

Sadly, there was no roaring fire, but what they may have lacked in the heat was more than compensated for by the warm welcome.

The focus very clearly here is the beer and community.

The Sun was once a farm that brewed its beer, but for 200 years, it has been a pub. It was later owned by Tetley Brewery, with Tetley Cask still on the pumps.

It is a beer I am particularly fond of as it was my late dad’s favourite, hence his nickname, Tetley Ted.

Alongside Tetley Cask, there are always five guest ales. On my visit were Three Brothers Banoffee Porter and Golden Cloud, Wensleydale Highway Dreams, Great Newsome Winter Warmth and Bradfield Farmers Blond, and gluten and alcohol-free beers.

When it comes to community, The Sun surpasses many pubs I have ever visited.

Regular events include Acoustic and Vinyl nights, Live bands, Karaoke, and Charity Quiz nights – currently supporting Hedgehog Rescue, Pickering Junior School, and Ryedale Food Bank.

And they have won more Camra Beer or Cider Awards than most can imagine. Brilliant.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5

The Sun Inn, 136, Westgate, Pickering, YO18 8BB, Tel: 01751 473661