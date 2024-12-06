Sun Inn, Pickering: The 'brilliant' Yorkshire pub which doesn't serve food - so you can take your own

In times when it seems the only way for a pub to survive is to serve food, and increasingly, that food is more of a focus than the drink, how refreshing it is to come across a pub that does not serve it.
By Elaine Lemm
Published 6th Dec 2024, 04:00 BST

The Sun Inn at Pickering make it noticeably clear that no food is served, but I love that you can bring your own if you want to.

The pub sits right on the A170 and is a walk into town, which is good as there is no car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We stumbled across The Sun on a rainy, cold Storm Bert Saturday afternoon, and where many pubs are empty on a Saturday afternoon, this one was not.

The Sun Inn in Pickering was a hit with our reviewerplaceholder image
The Sun Inn in Pickering was a hit with our reviewer

In the main bar, most tables were occupied; in the garden room extension, there were a few as well.

Sadly, there was no roaring fire, but what they may have lacked in the heat was more than compensated for by the warm welcome.  

The focus very clearly here is the beer and community.

The Sun was once a farm that brewed its beer, but for 200 years, it has been a pub. It was later owned by Tetley Brewery, with Tetley Cask still on the pumps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is a beer I am particularly fond of as it was my late dad’s favourite, hence his nickname, Tetley Ted. 

Alongside Tetley Cask, there are always five guest ales. On my visit were Three Brothers Banoffee Porter and Golden Cloud, Wensleydale Highway Dreams, Great Newsome Winter Warmth and Bradfield Farmers Blond, and gluten and alcohol-free beers.

When it comes to community, The Sun surpasses many pubs I have ever visited.  

Regular events include Acoustic and Vinyl nights, Live bands, Karaoke, and Charity Quiz nights – currently supporting Hedgehog Rescue, Pickering Junior School, and Ryedale Food Bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And they have won more Camra Beer or Cider Awards than most can imagine. Brilliant.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5

The Sun Inn, 136, Westgate, Pickering, YO18 8BB, Tel: 01751 473661

Open: Mon – Thurs 4:00 – 10.30 pm, Fri 2:00 – 11:00 pm, Sat 12:00 – 11:00 pm, Sun 12:00 – 10:30 pm

Related topics:PickeringYorkshireStorm Bert
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice