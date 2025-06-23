Susan Calman's Grand Day Out: ‘Who needs Barbados when you've got Bridlington?’ says TV presenter as she reveals Yorkshire coast's hidden gems
Channel 5’s new TV series Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, reveals interesting facts about a pleasure cruiser, a model village, Bridlington Spa, and a puffin festival.
Here are some interesting facts you might not know about Bridlington:
Yorkshire Belle
The Yorkshire Belle is the only remaining pleasure cruiser in the area. There were originally six vessels.
Susan travelled on The Yorkshire Belle to Flamborough Head.
The Land Train
In 2022, Bridlington’s iconic land trains celebrated their 60th anniversary. One of Bridlington’s famous land trains was replaced by an all-electric zero-emission land train.
On the Channel 5 show, Susan arrives in style on the all-electric land train before heading to the fairground, to try her hand at hook-a-duck and the teacups.
Bridlington Spa
The spa has an art deco ballroom complete with a stage, which has a glass window at the back. Originally, this window would be open so musicians could perform to people outside. Ken Dodd used to insist on performing in the Edwardian theatre, however.
Bridlington Spa was the last indoor gig Oasis played before splitting up.
Bondville Model Village
Here it looks like “Yorkshire in miniature,” said Susan as she explored the recently reopened model village with popstar Sinitta.
Here you can answer a quiz that invites you to look closer to discover some interesting facts about the miniature people of Bondville.
Sinitta shared how she has many happy childhood memories of summers in Bridlington.
Bridlington Harbour
The Harbour is where old meets new. It’s home to private yachts, fishing boats, speedboats, the Yorkshire Belle and the Pirate Ship. Bridlington is famous for being the “lobster capital of Europe.”
In the show, Susan nipped to Naked Fish for a portion of lobster and chips, “Bridlington’s answer to fish and chips.”
Flamborough Village
Susan also has a look around Flamborough Manor, a spectacular B and B with a sideline business in Gansey jumpers.
Gansey jumpers are heavy-knit fisherman’s sweaters now worn by A-listers across the globe.
Susan described Yorkshire as one of her favourite places, vowing to return to the seaside resort.
She said: “Who needs Barbados when you’ve got Bridlington?”
Susan Calman’s Grand Days Out is on Channel 5, Fridays at 8pm.
