Sweet Chilli Halloumi Crunch Salad recipe
This crisp, crunchy salad is quick to whip up and topped with moreish griddled Halloumi and a simple sweet chilli dressing.
Serves: 2
Ingredients
For the dressing
3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
Juice of 1 lime
1tbsp olive oil
For the salad
1 thick slice of bread, torn into small chunks
2 tsp oil
250g Halloumi
1 Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated
2 sticks of celery, sliced diagonally,
4 spring onions, sliced diagonally
6 radishes, quartered
Heat the oven to 200C/180C Fan. Drizzle the bread with oil and season well. Toast in the oven for 5 minutes.
Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Cut the Halloumi into eight slices and toss in half of the dressing. Cook on a BBQ, griddle or in a frying pan for 5 minutes, turning halfway through until crisp and browned.
Spread leaves, celery, spring onion and radishes on a plate and drizzle with the dressing. Scatter over the croutons then lay the Halloumi on top