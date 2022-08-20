Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweet Chilli Halloumi Crunch Salad recipe

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the dressing

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1tbsp olive oil

For the salad

1 thick slice of bread, torn into small chunks

2 tsp oil

250g Halloumi

1 Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated

2 sticks of celery, sliced diagonally,

4 spring onions, sliced diagonally

6 radishes, quartered

Heat the oven to 200C/180C Fan. Drizzle the bread with oil and season well. Toast in the oven for 5 minutes.

Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Cut the Halloumi into eight slices and toss in half of the dressing. Cook on a BBQ, griddle or in a frying pan for 5 minutes, turning halfway through until crisp and browned.