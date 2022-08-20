News you can trust since 1754
Sweet Chilli Halloumi Crunch Salad recipe

This crisp, crunchy salad is quick to whip up and topped with moreish griddled Halloumi and a simple sweet chilli dressing.

By catherine scott
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 6:00 am
Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the dressing

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

Juice of 1 lime

1tbsp olive oil

For the salad

1 thick slice of bread, torn into small chunks

2 tsp oil

250g Halloumi

1 Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated

2 sticks of celery, sliced diagonally,

4 spring onions, sliced diagonally

6 radishes, quartered

Heat the oven to 200C/180C Fan. Drizzle the bread with oil and season well. Toast in the oven for 5 minutes.

Combine the dressing ingredients in a bowl. Cut the Halloumi into eight slices and toss in half of the dressing. Cook on a BBQ, griddle or in a frying pan for 5 minutes, turning halfway through until crisp and browned.

Spread leaves, celery, spring onion and radishes on a plate and drizzle with the dressing. Scatter over the croutons then lay the Halloumi on top

www.lovecelery.co.uk