Tastes of the North: Morrisons and Seabrooks team up to launch crisp flavours to celebrate Bradford 2025 City of Culture

Morrisons and Seabrooks have come together to launch a new range of crisp flavours to celebrate local food heritage and Bradford 2025 City of Culture.

Three new Seabrooks crisp flavours have launched in Morrisons on Wednesday (Jan 15), to celebrate local food heritage and Bradford 2025 City of Culture.

Fish & Chips, Chicken Curry and Cheddar & Chutney flavours launched in Morrisons as the two Bradford-based companies came together.

Seabrook and Morrisons are celebrating the “vibrant culture, heritage, and tastes that have put Bradford on the map”, with the launch of the new flavours.

Seabrooks and Morrisons teamed up and launched three new crisp flavours inspired by Bradford’s iconic food culture: Fish & Chips, Chicken Curry, and Cheddar & Chutney.

Starting as a Bradford market stall back in 1899, Morrisons has long been at the heart of the local northern community for over 125 years.

Now with nearly 500 stores across the UK, and over 100,000 colleagues, the legacy of its founder, William Morrison, continues through its famous Market Street counters.

Founded in 1939 in Bradford, the Seabrook brand started life when fish & chip shop owner, Mr Charles Brook began frying crisps for his customers to enjoy whilst queuing for their Friday night fish and chips, diversifying their use of the humble potato.

Seabrook Crisps was born producing Britain’s original crinkle cut crisps.

Emma Lethbridge, Crisp Buyer at Morrisons, said: “We’re a proud Bradford business, and have been a supporter of the local Bradford community for over 125 years.

“As a ‘Major Partner’ of Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, we wanted to give the rest of the UK a taste of what makes our city so unique. It’s going to be a big year of culture for our home city, and we’re delighted to be involved.”

Group Marketing Director for Seabrook Owner Calbee UK, Claire Hooper, comments: “We are very excited to announce this exclusive collaboration with Morrisons, celebrating Bradford UK City of Culture 2025.

“Bradford has been our home for 80 years, and we are very proud to be based here. The launch of these three tasty new crisps in Morrisons stores throughout the country is just one way that we can put a spotlight on the city and the great products that we produce here.”

Taking place across the district throughout 2025, Bradford’s UK City of Culture programme will celebrate contemporary culture in all forms and showcase the rich history and heritage of the area. Events, performances and activities will spread from the city to the towns, villages and green spaces across the district, running from January to December 2025.

Dan Bates, Executive Director at Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture said: "Just like the unique and bold flavours of crisps being launched today, the partnership between business and culture in Bradford is a true recipe for success.

“By blending innovation with tradition, we’ve seen these local brands evolve into national icons. Food is such a huge part of the culture here in Bradford, so it’s fantastic that two of the district’s home-grown national brands have come together for this special collaboration.

