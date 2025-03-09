The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This deeply flavourful Korean-inspired dish traditionally features super-thin slices of tender, sticky beef that are bursting with umami flavour,” says Becky Excell, who is celebrating the release of her latest cookbook, Budget Gluten Free. “However, in case you didn’t notice, the price of any beef steak in supermarkets is quite shocking when you consider how little you’re usually getting.

“So, because of that, I often use thin-cut beef steaks, which gets you a generous amount for a reasonable price. Or, for a change that’s a third cheaper than beef, pork loin steaks work extremely well too – and you get more in the packet!”

Korean-style bulgogi beef or pork

Smash burger mac 'n' cheese from Budget Gluten Free by Becky Excell (Quadrille, £20). Photo credit: Hannah Hughes/PA

Serves 3. Ingredients: 395g thin-cut beef steaks or 480g pork loin steaks, cut into 3mm slices; Vegetable oil spray; 100g frozen chopped onion or ½ medium leek, finely chopped; 2 medium carrots, pared into ribbons using a swivel peeler; 2tbsp toasted sesame seeds, plus a little extra to serve; 1-2 little gem lettuce, leaves separated or shredded

For the marinade: 4tbsp gluten-free soy sauce; 2tbsp honey; 1tbsp rice wine vinegar; ½ red apple or pear, grated; ½tsp ginger paste; ½tsp garlic paste (optional); Small handful of spring onions green parts only, finely sliced; ½tsp ground black pepper

In a large bowl, combine all the marinade ingredients. Add the slices of beef or pork, cover and marinate in the fridge for anywhere from 15 minutes to 12 hours.

Lightly spray the base and sides of a large wok with oil and place over a high heat. Once hot, add the onion or leek and fry until softened. Add the carrot ribbons and stir fry until softened, then add the beef or pork and all of the marinade. Stir fry for three to five minutes until the beef or pork is cooked through, but don’t overdo it. Stir through the sesame seeds.

Serve with rice alongside shredded lettuce, or fill the lettuce leaves with the bulgogi and enjoy as wraps. Scatter the extra sesame seeds on top.

FODMAP: Use light brown sugar instead of honey, apple instead of pear, and swap the garlic paste for ½tbsp garlic-infused oil. Use leeks (green parts only) instead of onion.

“This recipe combines two of my favourite fast food orders into one creamy, cheesy pasta dish with tinges of mustard, ketchup and burger sauce, packed with smash-burger-style beef,” says gluten-free cookery book writer and author of new book, Budget Gluten Free, Becky Excell.

“Higher-fat-percentage minced beef is usually incredibly affordable compared to lean and is actually commonly used to make burger patties due to its more intense flavour.

“However, if you’d prefer to keep things a little leaner while still keeping it affordable, simply drain the liquid that comes out of the beef while frying it, then continue with the recipe as directed.”

Smash burger mac ‘n’ cheese

Serves 3. Ingredients: 300g gluten-free dried macaroni; Vegetable oil spray; 500g minced (ground) beef, ideally 20% fat; 1⁄2tbsp smoked paprika; 1⁄2tbsp onion powder or asafoetida; 1⁄2tsp salt; 1tsp ground black pepper; 3 small gherkins, finely diced; 1 1⁄2tbsp cornflour (cornstarch) or potato starch; 2tbsp Dijon mustard; 300ml milk; 150g mature Cheddar, grated; 1tbsp tomato purée (paste); Small handful of chives, finely chopped (optional)

To serve: 1⁄2 iceberg lettuce, shredded; 6-8tbsp tomato or chilli relish

Cook the macaroni in a pan of boiling, salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain.

Meanwhile, spray the base of a large pot that has a lid with oil and place over a medium heat. Once hot, add the beef – it should make a nice sizzling sound. Flatten with the back of a wooden spoon or spatula until it’s all flat and even, like one huge burger.

Fry until browned on the underside, then break up and flip to the uncooked side. Once both sides are browned, add the smoked paprika, onion powder or asafoetida, salt and pepper, then fry until fragrant.

Add the gherkins, cornflour or potato starch and mustard, then stir in and fry for a further two to three minutes. Add the milk and allow to simmer for three to four minutes until thickened a little, then stir in the grated cheese and tomato purée.

Add the drained macaroni and stir in until well coated. Scatter with the chives, if using, and serve alongside shredded lettuce and dollops of relish.

TIP: If you struggle to find gluten-free dried macaroni, feel free to use gluten-free penne, fusilli or even orzo.

DF Use dairy-free milk and dairy-free cheese.

LL Use lactose-free milk.

F Use asafoetida instead of onion powder, lactose-free milk, and serve with low FODMAP relish.

V Use a gluten-free and veggie alternative to mince.

VE Combine the dairy-free and veggie advice

Golden syrup cake

This “absolute classic” is one of food writer Becky Excell’s partner Mark and his dad Steve’s favourite desserts, “so I end up making this quite often!” she says. “Fortunately, the ingredients are all mostly super-simple store-cupboard essentials, so there’s certainly no need to break the bank for this one.

“Clearly it can be enjoyed and loved by all ages, so pour on the custard and serve this one up for dessert next!

Serves 9. Ingredients: 115g butter; 115g light brown sugar; 225ml golden syrup, plus 3tbsp to finish; 225g gluten-free self-raising flour, sifted; 1⁄4tsp xanthan gum; 1 large egg; 150ml milk

Preheat the oven to 140°C fan/ 160°C (320°F). Lightly butter a 23 centimetre square baking tin (pan) or ovenproof dish.

Put the butter, sugar and golden syrup in a medium pan and melt over a low heat, stirring occasionally. Pour it into a large bowl and leave to cool briefly.

Add the flour and xanthan gum to the bowl and mix to fully combine using an electric hand mixer. Beat together the egg and milk in a jug (pitcher), then gradually pour it in, mixing as you do until you have a smooth mixture.

Pour the mixture into the prepared baking tin and bake in the oven for 45-50 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Remove from the oven and, after a few minutes, prick the top all over and drizzle on the extra golden syrup, using a hot spoon so it drizzles fairly evenly.

Allow to cool and enjoy as a cake, in slices, or serve the ultimate way: hot with custard!

DF Use a (hard) dairy-free alternative to butter and dairy-free milk.