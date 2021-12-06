The Royal York Hotel is on the list of best afternoon teas in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

LateRooms has compiled a list of Yorkshire’s best restaurants, spas and hotels for afternoon teas.

1. Garden Room at the Royal York Hotel

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in the centre of the scenic city of York, the Royal York Hotel hosts a variety of delicious meals for any occasion. You can indulge in its afternoon tea in the recently renovated Garden Room.

2. The Grand Hotel and Spa

Another charming hotel in York, this venue offers a traditional ‘Grand’ afternoon tea, served every day in the restaurant with optional prosecco, champagne, and gin and tonic.

3. Aldwark Manor Estate

This elegant establishment hosts an afternoon tea with delicate sandwiches, freshly made scones, and artisan teas. You can enjoy your meal in the bar or the terrace, which boasts fire pits and overlooks the picturesque gardens down to the river Ure.

4. Crathorne Hall Hotel

The Yorkshire Yarn Afternoon Tea at the hotel comprises high tea in the grand drawing rooms, where visitors can relax and enjoy appetising sandwiches, cakes, pastries and fruit scones with a complementary selection of Taylors of Harrogate Tea.

5. The Raithwaite Estate

With this multipurpose venue located in Whitby, guests at the hotel can indulge in a relaxing spa, sauna, gym, or visit the establishment’s two restaurants and bars after they dig in to the afternoon tea. Lunch is served against the backdrop of the striking Whitby coast.

6. The Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa

Afternoon tea at this hotel is best served for two. It is located in the hotel’s Cocktail Lounge and Conservatory. The Champagne Afternoon Tea, which is cooked by award-winning pastry chefs, is perfect for those looking to get away for a few days in the relaxing Yorkshire Dales.

7. Lastingham Grange

Take a serene trip to Lastingham Grange where you will be treated to a Pimms Afternoon Tea. Traditional drinks are on offer too and the hotel is located in the heart of North York Moors National Park.

8. Dakota Leeds

With 84 luxury rooms, Dakota Leeds is nestled in the centre of the vibrant city and its on-site bar and grill restaurant provides a fresh menu with a brassiere-style service. The elegant cocktail bar includes an outdoor terrace overlooking Greek Street. Its afternoon tea comprises a delicious selection of sandwiches and pastries.

9. The Queens

The Grand Pacific restaurant at the Queens Hotel serves an array of eastern-inspired menus from delicious cuisine to cocktails. The afternoon tea is in the Cafe Pacific and the location is perfect for a spot of high tea with friends.

10. Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant