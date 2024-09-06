The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in the reign of Charles III and flourishing during Sir Keir Starmer’s administration, The Angel is reversing the trend of pub closures.

Indeed, under the experienced new owners – David and Maggie Mathews – the pub is booming following renovations costing several million pounds, a remarkable amount to spend on a village pub.

Ably assisted by their daughter, Rose, and general manager, Katie Hayton, Dave and Maggie reopened The Angel early in July after extensive improvements which have transformed the building.

The Angel Inn at Topcliffe, near Thirsk.

Employing almost 40 full and part-time staff, the new head chef, Craig Hillery from York, is kept busy providing lunches and dinners, particularly on Sundays, the pub’s busiest time, when more than 100 meals will be served.

On Sundays, for example, you can order one course for £18.50, two at £26.50 and a three-course lunch for £32.50.

As you walk around The Angel, no expense has been spared-everything is new it seems-but, deliberately, the old beams have been tastefully restored.

Having previously run the Staveley Arms in North Stainley near Ripon and also the Bruce Arms at West Tanfield, in the same area, the Mathews fully understand the pub business and know what their customers enjoy.

Wine is supplied by Yorkshire Vintners in Ripon and beer-between £4.50 and £5.00 a pint-is brewed in Yorkshire by Hambleton Ales, Theakston’s, Timothy Taylor’s and by Black Sheep.

Popular with locals and racing enthusiasts attending meetings in York, Thirsk and Ripon, and recognised as a wedding venue and a location for family parties and charity dinners, The Angel is heading towards a promising future in keeping with its history.

And if you fancy staying a night or two to explore this part of North Yorkshire, the pub has 16 bedrooms.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5