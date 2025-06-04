The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Rogan - son of Michelin-starred chef Simon Rogan - has been a prominent figure in the Leeds food scene for a number of years, and was named the Yorkshire Evening Post’s chef of the year in 2023.

The bar and restaurant will be linked to Hotel Indigo and will open on the corner of Lower Briggate and Swinegate in Leeds city centre.

Craig said: ““The decision to join The Banksia team and move back into the hotel hospitality world was an easy one for me – I love to lead a large team and curate new menus that will resonate with guests, and just generally bring a smile to people’s faces through food.

“We want The Banksia to be a welcoming experience for everyone the minute they walk through the door, with a few additional touches along the way. Whilst the food will speak for itself, dining out is about so much more than that, and we want our guests to experience authentic dishes in a vibrant, comfortable environment.

“There’s a perfect spot in the Leeds food scene for The Banksia, and we’re excited that people will be able to sample the menu in the coming months. It’s the kind of food that I love eating, so it’s even more satisfying to be able to cook it and I look forward to seeing others enjoying it too.”

The Banksia is coming to Leeds city centre | PR

Craig will return to the food scene in Leeds as head chef after closing Craig Rogan at The Collective in November last year. The resturant won plaudits from diners and was also named in the Michelin Guide, but closed down due to challenging conditions.

General manager of The Banksia, Simon Grace, said: “Its name – The Banksia - is inspired by the vibrant wildflower whose growth is stimulated by fire. We want our bar and restaurant to become a place where cultures and flavours collide and create a unique experience for our guests.