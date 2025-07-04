The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I always think this as I pass through Bainton or Warter (despite the latter actually having a secret pub only a handful of us lucky folk know about.)

Some pretty Wolds villages have two pubs and, when this is the case, one of them is typically a posher, destination-style establishment while the other is a dusty, down-at-heel affair.

One with ballotines of quail and log fires and the other with crisps and a ripped pool table. Each pub caters for specific clientele, each with specific requirements and budgets.

The Bay Horse in Cherry Burton

When a pretty Wolds village has only one pub, however, it has to try to be all things to all punters.

The Bay Horse in the pretty Wolds village of Cherry Burton is just such a pub.

Cherry Burton is the more northerly of the Burtons, its better-known sister Bishop Burton being just a couple of miles away, through a lovely little wood.

Bishop Burton has one pub, the Altisidora, which doesn’t seem to have achieved the balance of clientele the Bay Horse has.

One-nil to Cherry Burton.

The food offering at the Bay Horse is simple, hearty and priced to fill the many rooms and seats in the pub.

To attract the non-eaters there are quiz nights, music nights, karaoke nights and even psychic nights.

There is also a (non-ripped) pool table.

The better off of the village mix nightly with the work boots and overalls brigade. The Bay Horse is clearly a social equality boozer.

My personal highlights are the Sunday lunch starters of roast potatoes with gravy and Yorkshire puddings with gravy.

I’d have these available all week round if it was my pub. Two of the greatest platefuls of grub known to man.

Also, If the fricassees and cherry glazes of the regular menu aren’t quite your bag, every Wednesday night various food trucks visit to park in the beer garden and serve anything from Mexican to Thai to Indian offerings.

Welcome4/5

Atmosphere3/5

Drinks choice3/5

Prices4/5