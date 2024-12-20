The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fox & Coney was the cosy Wolds boozer with good food, real fires and decent ale.

The Bear (across the road and down a few feet) was the rougher of the two. Workmen in boots, bad beer, dusty, dark and with no food offering I can recall.

If you went to South Cave for a pint, you went to the Fox & Coney.

The Bear in South Cave

Then, a few years back and for reasons unknown, the management of the F&C decided to give it a make-over, turn it a bit trendy and aim at the working lunch mob.

For me, it killed what was special about the pub and there seemed little point in returning to South Cave until things improved.

Now, it looks like they have. I’ve still not been back across the road but the Bear has definitely upped its game.

The long front bar is reasonably cosy and the back room has been extended and revamped into a sports/ TV/ events space with multiple large screens and pool tables.

It feels of a towny pub but is definitely better than it was back in the day.

Perhaps best of all is the menu, which may be an eyeball-confounding gold and black configuration, but still holds some interesting options.

Among the burgers, pizzas and fish & chips, there are ‘tapas’ options (inverted commas because most don’t seem to derive from Spain) including something called lasagne bites, which turn out to be cubes of lasagne deep fried in breadcrumbs.

Elsewhere there is panzerotti, which is like a small calzone filled with your choice of international fillings.

Either there’s someone working in the kitchen who hails from Italy or someone who thinks they do. Whichever, the food is decent and filling.

The Bear isn’t perfect. But it’s much better than it was. And in this day and age, we should all give thanks for every pub that’s improving rather than shutting.

Welcome 3/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Drinks choice 3/5

Prices 3/5