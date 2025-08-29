The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve long found it to be a fine walking town. The architecture is handsome and friendly, no two streets are the same and you can always find a way to navigate a new route from A to B no matter how many times you visit.

While on my regular sojourns through, across and around Scarbados, I’m always on the look-out for pubs to slake the thirst all the walking awakes.

There are a few – the North Riding Brew Pub, Stumble Inn - I target and drop into on a regular basis; some, like the Old Scalby Mills, I visit if I’m in that part of town and some I miss and lament, like the Alma.

The Belly Rub in Scarborough

How though, I’ve missed the Belly Rub until now, I haven’t the foggiest. It’s not like it’s hiding.

It’s been open almost a decade and it’s on one of the town’s busiest thoroughfares, right next door to one of my favourite shops - Clock’s Home & Garden.

Maybe I’m always too dazzled by Clock’s magnificent throwback frontage to see anything else nearby.

Anyway, been I now have and I can heartily recommend you do too.

The Belly Rub is a tiny space, with room for no more than a dozen seated patrons but it still offers food and drink options more plentiful than places ten times the size.

There are usually three keg beers and plenty of bottle and can options. Hot food is served 5pm to 8pm Wednesday to Saturday and the flatbreads and currywurst fries are darn good.

Outside of those times there is a perfectly serviceable snacks menu featuring meat and cheese boards.

As you can guess from the name, the Belly Rub is extremely dog friendly and there are dog biscuits and other treats available.

How much use your canine friend will be at the regular quiz nights remains a moot point. Probably depends how many questions there are about Barbara Woodhouse.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 3/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5

The Belly Rub, 130 Victoria Road, Scarborough, YO11 1SL