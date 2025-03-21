The best bargain wines of the week from Waitrose, Booths and Morrisons

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wines of the week

Paul Mas Auromon Chardonnay 2022, Limoux, France, 13.5%, Waitrose £14.50 down to £11.50 until April 15: A great tasting wine from the cool breezy Limoux region, this elegant Chardonnay has ripe peach and pear flavours wrapped in toasty brioche notes.

Maison du Vin Crémant de Loire, France, 11.5% Co-op down from £11.95 to £9.95 until April 1: Made from a blend of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc this is an elegant, aperitif-style wine with crisp, apple-fresh flavours and a smooth, biscuit finish.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Morrisons The Best Ribera del Duero 2020, 14% down from £10.50 to £9.50 with a More card until March 30: Deep damson and cherry flavours with a hint of spice and vanilla. Try alongside a Sunday roast, or with the first barbecue of the season.​

Ch. Argadens 2019, Bordeaux, France, 14%, Booths, down from £12.25 to £10.50 until April 8: Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon from the rolling hills of Entre-deux-Mers, gives ripe red and black fruit flavours with a balanced structure. Perfect with spring lamb.​

Vegan Tasting in Leeds

Latitude Wines will hold a tasting of vegan wines on 9 April starting at 6pm. There will be six vegan wines on show poured alongside a range of vegan charcuterie. Tickets cost £45 each and you can book a space via the Latitude website www.latitudewine.co.uk.

If you can’t get to the tasting it is well worth calling into Latitude because they have 600 vegan wines in stock, so you could pick one up to go with tonight’s supper.

Victory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Taylor’s have launched a rare port, named Victory Port. Blended from Taylor’s extensive reserves preserved in their cellars in Oporto, the wines have been blended then aged together to allow the flavours to marry and balance. Just 1,945 bottles of this exceptional port have been produced and they come in a special case.

Winemaker David Guimaraens said “The creation of Taylor’s Victory has been a labour of love. The long ageing process of this Port has allowed us to craft a wine of immense character, depth, and complexity.

Taylor’s Victory Port will be available for purchase at leading wine merchants from mid-April, with a recommended retail price of £600. I will let you know when bottles arrive in Yorkshire.

Bargains in Huddersfield

It is always difficult to know when Rob Hoult of Hoults Wine Merchants has sold out of one of his ‘blink and you miss it’ offers, but if, by the time you get there, he has sold out of these deals then he is quite likely to conjure up another, equally good buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing, he has £5 knocked off the price of Emiliana ‘Novas’ Gran Reserva Viognier 2022 from Chile, down from £15 to £10. This is a lovely wine, full of soft apricot notes, with clean freshness.