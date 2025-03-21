The best bargain wines of the week from Waitrose, Booths and Morrisons

Christine Austin reveals where to get the best bargains in Yorkshire this week – as well as some exciting news from the world of wine.
Christine Austin
By Christine Austin

Freelance wine writer

Published 21st Mar 2025, 04:00 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wines of the week

Paul Mas Auromon Chardonnay 2022, Limoux, France, 13.5%, Waitrose £14.50 down to £11.50 until April 15: A great tasting wine from the cool breezy Limoux region, this elegant Chardonnay has ripe peach and pear flavours wrapped in toasty brioche notes.

Maison du Vin Crémant de Loire, France, 11.5% Co-op down from £11.95 to £9.95 until April 1: Made from a blend of Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc this is an elegant, aperitif-style wine with crisp, apple-fresh flavours and a smooth, biscuit finish.​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Christine Austin's wines of the weekChristine Austin's wines of the week
Christine Austin's wines of the week

Morrisons The Best Ribera del Duero 2020, 14% down from £10.50 to £9.50 with a More card until March 30: Deep damson and cherry flavours with a hint of spice and vanilla. Try alongside a Sunday roast, or with the first barbecue of the season.​

Ch. Argadens 2019, Bordeaux, France, 14%, Booths, down from £12.25 to £10.50 until April 8: Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon from the rolling hills of Entre-deux-Mers, gives ripe red and black fruit flavours with a balanced structure. Perfect with spring lamb.​

Vegan Tasting in Leeds

Latitude Wines will hold a tasting of vegan wines on 9 April starting at 6pm. There will be six vegan wines on show poured alongside a range of vegan charcuterie. Tickets cost £45 each and you can book a space via the Latitude website www.latitudewine.co.uk.

If you can’t get to the tasting it is well worth calling into Latitude because they have 600 vegan wines in stock, so you could pick one up to go with tonight’s supper.

Victory

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Taylor’s have launched a rare port, named Victory Port. Blended from Taylor’s extensive reserves preserved in their cellars in Oporto, the wines have been blended then aged together to allow the flavours to marry and balance. Just 1,945 bottles of this exceptional port have been produced and they come in a special case.

Winemaker David Guimaraens said “The creation of Taylor’s Victory has been a labour of love. The long ageing process of this Port has allowed us to craft a wine of immense character, depth, and complexity.

Taylor’s Victory Port will be available for purchase at leading wine merchants from mid-April, with a recommended retail price of £600. I will let you know when bottles arrive in Yorkshire.

Bargains in Huddersfield

It is always difficult to know when Rob Hoult of Hoults Wine Merchants has sold out of one of his ‘blink and you miss it’ offers, but if, by the time you get there, he has sold out of these deals then he is quite likely to conjure up another, equally good buy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time of writing, he has £5 knocked off the price of Emiliana ‘Novas’ Gran Reserva Viognier 2022 from Chile, down from £15 to £10. This is a lovely wine, full of soft apricot notes, with clean freshness.

Novas are pioneers in organic and biodynamic winemaking. Also on offer are the smooth mellow flavours of Rioja Reserva 2015 from Ontañón down from £21 to £15.

Related topics:MorrisonsWaitroseYorkshireFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice