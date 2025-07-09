The best chilled white wines to drink during this week's heatwave

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

“I think I am done with rosé, for now at least,” said a friend when she called round to see what opened bottles I had on my tasting table.

“I have enjoyed so many lovely rosés in the last few weeks, and in the hot weather, they are truly delicious, but now I am looking to try something a little different.”

Suppressing the words ‘gift horse and mouth’ which seemed appropriate at the time, I managed to find a bottle of something that satisfied her picky palate, and she went on her way, but this got me thinking.

Albariño originates from Rías Baixas in Spain

Maybe we are all switching to those pale, elegant rosés a little too easily, while ignoring all the other fabulous wines that taste good in sunshine?

Sauvignon Blanc still rules supreme as the wine to sharpen up the tastebuds and refresh the palate without spending a fortune, but then there are the sea-salty, citrus flavours of Assyrtiko or gentle, fruity Albariños and even Godello to add a new range of flavours.

With that in mind, here is a selection of summer whites that will add another dimension of tastes to your table.

The other important note that needs to be said is about putting ice in a glass of wine. The purist in me says this should not be done.

Great value Sauvignon Blanc from Bruce Jack

The flavours in the wine have been balanced to work perfectly as the wine is poured from the bottle. But that is only true if you are standing in the shade.

As soon as you step into sunshine the wine warms up and becomes a lot less refreshing, so add some ice!

Summertime drinking is for enjoyment, not worrying about the etiquette of adding an ice cube to your glass.

Sauvignon Blanc

This is the ultimate cold shower for the tastebuds and there are plenty of great flavours from France, New Zealand and South Africa.

Bruce Jack Sauvignon Blanc 2024, South Africa, Asda £7.64: Full of zippy-fresh, thirst-quenching citrus, gooseberry and passionfruit flavours, this is great value sunshine therapy.

Domaine de Courtillet Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Loire Valley, France, Morrisons down from £12 to £8 with a More card until 16 July: If you haven’t got a More card, then this offer is an excellent reason to get one. French Sauvignons are leaner and crunchier than many Kiwi versions and this has a zesty, elegant style with a beach-pebble minerally finish. Perfect with fish.

Yealands Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2024, New Zealand, Tesco down from £12 to £9 with a Clubcard until 14 July: The Reserve Sauvignon Blanc from Yealands is a definite step up in quality from the regular version (usually around £10) so it is well worth dashing down to Tesco with Clubcard in hand to stock up with this bargain. It has lively citrus aromas, pink grapefruit and pineapple on the palate, laced with crushed blackcurrant leaves and lime.

Assyrtiko

Holidays in Greece are the driving force behind the ever-growing popularity of Assyrtiko and as our summers become warmer the crisp, vibrant, minerally flavours of this grape seem to suit our weather and our food. If you haven’t tried Assyrtiko, then think of it as a lively, crunchy, sea-salty version of Sauvignon Blanc.

Co-op Irresistible Assyrtiko 2023, Macedonia, Greece, Co-op down from £10 to £9 until 15 July: There is a splash of Viognier in this wine which adds a touch of apricot to the crisp apple and sea-salt flavours without dominating the overall taste. This wine is a great introduction to the Assyrtiko grape.

Skouras Assyrtiko 2024, Peloponnese, Greece, Booths down from £16.50 to £14.50 until 29 July: With Granny Smith apple and stone fruit flavours, ending with fresh, sea-side saltiness, this is a wine that sits happily alongside grilled prawns and scallops. The wine is aged on lees for a few months to add texture and depth.

Santorini Assyrtiko 2023, Santo Wines, Majestic £25 on a mix six deal: Just a couple of years ago I remarked that the volcanic island of Santorini had not seen any significant seismic activity for thousands of years. That was before the island was shaken by several small earthquakes earlier this year. Apparently, all is calm now, the tourists have returned, and the beautiful island continues to make distinctive, elegant wines. Santo is the co-operative winery on the island, representing 1200 small growers. Sea-breezes blow across the island producing distinctive, minerally, citrus-filled wines that go perfectly with grilled fish.

Albariño

With nectarine, citrus and floral notes, Albariño is becoming more popular each year. Originally from Rías Baixas in Galicia, Albariño vines have now expanded across the world, mainly to cool, coastal regions where they do best.

Juanicó Albariño 2024, Uruguay, Marks and Spencer £10: Site selection and cool coastal vineyards give great results for one of Uruguay’s top producers. White peach, lime freshness and a crisp finish. Also available from Ocado.

Extra Special Albariño 2024, Rías Baixas, Spain, Asda £10.47: Floral aromas, ripe peach and nectarine fruits and a balanced crunchy finish. Line this up against grilled fish.

Taste the Difference Discovery Collection Albariño 2024, New Zealand, Sainsbury £13: From Gisborne on the east coast of North Island and made by Natalie Christensen who also makes Yealands wines taste so good, this has all the right peach and pink grapefruit flavours, with a rounded, elegant texture.

Godello

Otherwise known as Godelho, depending on exactly where the wine comes from. This is also a grape from Galicia and a flurry of new plantings have brought the variety back from the edge of extinction. Expect crisp apple, apricot and herbal notes.

The Best Block Series 005 Douro Godelho 2024, Portugal, Morrisons £12: Part of the new range at Morrisons, which will last only as long as stock does, so pick up this gentle, floral, peach-edged wine when you see it.

Winemaker Series Godello 2024, Monterrei, Spain, Majestic £11 on a mix six deal: A lovely, fresh-tasting fruity wine with light notes of passionfruit adding to the stone fruit and citrus flavours.