The best deals on bottles of wine from Co-op, Sainbury's and Booths this week

Wines of the Week

Irresistible Viognier 2023, Pays d’Oc, 13%, Co-op down from £8.50 to £8 until June 4: All the scents of summer are in your glass with this fragrant Viognier blossom on the nose and full flavoured peaches and apricots on the palate.

Yealands Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £11.50 to £9 until June 4: No apologies for mentioning this wine again. Now on offer, its zesty lemon, lime, peach and passionfruit flavours taste even better.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Austin's wines of the week

Viñalba Malbec Reserve 2022, Argentina, 14.5% Tesco down from £11 to £9 until June 17 Clubcard holders only: Lots of chunky damson and raspberry fruit with soft, supple tannins. Pour alongside sausages, steak and burgers.

Perrin Vinsobres 2021, Rhône, 13.5%, Booths down from £15.50 to £11.63 until June 4: Seriously good dark blackberry fruit with layers of cherry, spice and ripe tannins from one of the top villages of the Rhône.​

25% off Deal at Waitrose

There is still time to scoop up a mixed six-pack of wine at Waitrose at 25% off. The offer lasts until Tuesday 4 June, and works for in-store or on-line purchases. You need to buy six bottles between £6 and £100, at the normal price, and the 25% discount is taken off at the till.

It is always tempting to pocket the discount, but it is always better to trade up and stash away some bargains for future drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the value end of the price range head for the soft, cherry and raspberry flavours in Waitrose Blueprint Romanian Pinot Noir 2022, normally £6.99, down to £5.24 in the mix-six deal, or stretch the budget to the seriously good Querciabella Ardalico Chianti Classico 2020 down from £19.99 to £14.99 on the deal. Buy lots of this and tuck it away for autumn.

Among the whites, the best bargains include the zesty flavours of Pujalet Côtes de Gascogne 2023, normally £7.99, down to £5.99 but for grander occasions, head to the rounded, elegant Howard Park Miamup Chardonnay 2023, normally £13.99, down to £10.49 on the deal.

Co-op strikes Gold

I have no idea whether these wines crossed my table in The International Wine Challenge where I spent two weeks judging hundreds of wines. All judging is done blind, with covers over the bottles, but I am immensely pleased that the Co-op has won a Gold medal for its Les Pionniers Vintage Champagne 2013 (£33). This is the second year in a row that this rounded, toasty, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay blend has won Gold.

If you are having any kind of summer celebration, or just want some good bubbles, then this is the one to buy.

New Wines at Hic!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are several new wines on the shelves at Hic! in Ledston, including a rather good Mandrarossa Frappato 2022 from Sicily, £14. Frappato is a lively cherry, raspberry and cranberry style of wine, eminently suited to summer drinking with a sundowner supper. Look out for a new wave of rosé wines including Tormaresca Calafuria Rosé 2022 from Apulia, Italy.

Made from the Negroamaro grape this still has a delicate colour, but its strawberry and peach flavours are more intense than many other summer rosés. Perfect to pour alongside a seared tuna steak.