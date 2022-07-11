The best ice cream shops and parlours in Yorkshire perfect for a family day out

In Yorkshire, we are fortunate to have some fantastic businesses serving up traditional ice cream.

Here are 10 of the best places to go to get your ice cream fix.

Goodalls of Tong, Tong, West Yorkshire

The best places to get an ice cream in Yorkshire. Pictured are the flavours on offer at The Milk Churn.

Goodalls Of Tong is one of the most popular ice cream parlours in West Yorkshire.

It's not only its fantastic location - Tong village is ideally located right in the middle of Leeds and Bradford - but its delicious, homemade ice cream that keeps people coming back for more.

Address: Tong Lane, Tong, Bradford BD4 0RP

Kendall’s Ice Cream Factory & Cafe, Halifax, West Yorkshire

Roger Fawcus with gelato in The Milk Churn at Goodall's Dairy, Scarcroft, Leeds. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Another firm favourite for people in West Yorkshire. The Hipperolme-based shop has been serving up fantastic ice cream for almost a century.

There's plenty of flavours and cone options to choose from and they also do shakes and waffles if you'd like something a bit different.

Address: Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, Halifax HX3 8JQ

The Milk Churn, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Mark and Karen Goodall, owners of Goodalls of Tong, near Bradford. Photo taken by Lorne Campbell.

Scarcroft-based The Milk Churn prides itself on "serving the freshest ice cream in Yorkshire."

As it is a working dairy farm, all the gelatos are made using milk and cream direct from the farm.

There is also a playground for children to enjoy - making it great for a family day out.

Address: Beech Grove Farm, Wetherby Road, Scarcroft, Leeds LS14 3HQ

Ice Stone Gelato

Bradford-based Ice Stone Gelato now has stores across the country.

They have a huge selection of flavours and also sundaes, waffles, milk cakes (iced sponge cake) and milkshakes.

For locations visit: www.icestonegelato.co.uk/store-locator

Yummy Yorkshire

A family-run dairy farm, the ice cream at Yummy Yorkshire in Denby Dale is delicious.

They offer up a choice of 18 flavours and also sell tubs for customers to take home and freeze.

Some of the flavours on offer include Midnight Mint, Jaffa Cake and Caramel Fudge.

Address: Delph House Farm, High Flatts, Denby Dale, Huddersfield HD8 8XY

Mr. Moos, Skipsea

Over on the stunning Yorkshire coastline is Mr Moos.

Opening up in 2003, now the parlour and cafe offers over 30 different flavours and uses local suppliers for its milk and cream.

Address: Hornsea Road, Skipsea, Driffield YO25 8SY

Billy Bob’s Parlour, Skipton

This place is perfect for a family day out! Billy Bob's Parlour in Skipton is a 1950s America retro inspired diner.

The menu is extensive with ice creams, shakes, soda floats and sundaes. If you're after something savoury too, you won't go far wrong here as it has plenty of 'Stateside Staples', hot dogs and burgers on offer.

Address: Calm Slate Farm BD23 6EU

Brymor Ice Cream, Masham

Located in the Yorkshire Dales, Brymor Ice Cream is a very popular ice cream parlour.

The ice cream is handmade using milk and cream from the cows on site.

As well as serving up delicious ice cream, there is also a play area for children and doggy exercise field.

Address: High Jervaulx Farm, Jervaulx, Masham HG4 4PG

Our Cow Molly, Sheffield

Our Cow Molly is one of the best ice cream parlours in South Yorkshire.

The family farm, founded in 1947, began serving ice cream in 2007 and has a host of flavours, from vanilla to Irish Cream and more unusual flavours like Cherry Coke and Pear Drop.

It is great for families and is open every day during the Sheffield school holidays.

Address: Cliffe House Farm, Hill Top Road, Dungworth, Sheffield S6 6GW

Balderson’s Ice Cream Parlour, Thornton-le-Dale

Having been making ice cream for more than 25 years, Balderson’s Ice Cream Parlour is a mainstay in North Yorkshire.

The traditional parlour has more than 19 flavours to choose from at the moment and also offers sundaes.